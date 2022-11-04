WAMFEST 2022 Line-up, set times and more



WA’s annual celebration of local, original music is back this weekend, as WAMFest returns this Saturday, November 5.

WAMFest is a celebration of WA’s most exciting and progressive contemporary original musicians, taking over venues and stages across the Perth Cultural Centre and Yagan Square.

The free entry event features a huge line-up of over 70 acts showcasing the strength and diversity of the WA music scene including Grace Sanders, Voyager, Flewnt, Abbe May and more. This year’s event also features a special triple j stage at the James St Amphitheatre which will host sets from Old Mervs, Adrian Dzvuke, Alter Boy, Dulcie and South Summit.

WAM is continuing its partnership with Healthway this year, to share and integrate the Act Belong Commit message for positive mental health across WAMFest and WA Music Month.

The bountiful program of WAMFest events provide artists, industry and music fans the opportunity to put the simple guidelines into practice – performing or attending showcases, connect with the community, and celebrate music in a shared and meaningful way.

Check out the full line-up below:

Abbe May, Abrynz, Adrian Dvzuke, Alexia Parenzee, Alter Boy, Anesu, Angie Colman. Anna Schneider. Band Of Missfits, Catherine Traicos, Cecilia, Chris Mervin, Claudia Tripp, Clauds, Corban Chapple, Cruz Patterson, Datura4, Detour, Dulcie, Electric State, Eric Roeting, Flewnt, Goldie, Grace Sanders, Grunge Barbie, Harry Wake and the Sweethearts, Hayzel, House of Dogs, Joan & The Giants, Jocelyn’s Baby, Kelea, Kombi-A Train, Kyle Hearn, Legs Electric, Little Lord Street Band, Lo, Mirrors At The Arcade, Moana, Oceanique, Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics, Old Mervs, Olive Knight, RATSALAD, Rinehearts, Sabrina Ives, Sash Seabourne, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Shorehaven, Silver Aura, Sophie Leclair, South Summit, Stacey Ann, The Stamps, Stacked Rabbit, Star Arcana, Steve Hensby Band, Sugar Wife, Sweat, Sze Tsang: Corridors of Blissterday, Tanya Ransom, The Backyard Cards, The City Views, The Mackerels, The Psychotic Reactions, Ursula, Vancool, Vissac, Voyager and WAAPA Revue 2022.

WAMFest hits multiple venues and stages across the Perth Cultural Centre and Yagan Square this Saturday, November 5, 2022. For more info, set times and more, head to wamfest.com.au