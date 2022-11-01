WAMFEST 2022 Celebrating WA music

The largest celebration of its kind in the world, WAM’s annual WAMFest presented by Act Belong Commit returns this weekend, taking over Perth Cultural Centre, Yagan Square and Scarborough this Saturday, November 5.
Part of WA Music Month, WAMFest features a massive line-up of over 160 of WA’s most exciting, diverse and progressive contemporary musicians taking over venues and stages across Northbridge and Scarborough.
WAMFest is the perfect opportunity for the music community and general public to celebrate and immerse themselves in WA’s diverse, progressive and flourishing music sector.
Check out the line-up below:
Abbe May• Adrian Dvzuke• Alexia Parenzee• Alter Boy• Anesu• Catherine Traicos• Cecilia• Clauds• Corban Chapple• Cruz Patterson• Datura4• Detour• Dulcie• Electric State• Eric Roeting• Flewnt• Goldie• Grace Sanders• Grunge Barbie• Harry Wake and the Sweethearts• Hayzel• House of Dogs• Joan & The Giants• Jocelyn’s Baby• Kelea• Kombi-A Train• Kyle Hearn• Legs Electric• Little Lord Street Band• Lo• Mirrors At The Arcade• Oceanique• Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics• Old Mervs• Olive Knight• RATSALAD• Sabrina Ives• Sash Seabourne• Satisfaction Guaranteed• Shorehaven• Silver Aura• South Summit• Stacey Ann• Star Arcana• Steve Hensby Band• Sugar Wife• Sweat• Sze Tsang: Corridors of Blissterday• Tanya Ransom• The Backyard Cards• The City Views• The Mackerels• The Psychotic Reactions• Vancool• Vissac• Voyager
WAMFest hits the Perth Cultural Centre, Yagan Square and Scarborough this Saturday, November 5, 2022. For more info, set times and more, head to wamfest.com.au