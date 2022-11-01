WAMFEST 2022 Celebrating WA music

The largest celebration of its kind in the world, WAM ’s annual WAMFest presented by Act Belong Commit returns this weekend, taking over Perth Cultural Centre , Yagan Square and Scarborough this Saturday, November 5.

Part of WA Music Month, WAMFest features a massive line-up of over 160 of WA’s most exciting, diverse and progressive contemporary musicians taking over venues and stages across Northbridge and Scarborough.

WAMFest is the perfect opportunity for the music community and general public to celebrate and immerse themselves in WA’s diverse, progressive and flourishing music sector.