WAMFEST 2022 A free, all-ages celebration of WA music



The largest celebration of its kind in the world, WAM’s annual WAMFest returns this Saturday, November 5, to Yagan Square for a free all-ages show.

WAMFest is a celebration of WA’s most exciting and progressive contemporary original musicians taking over venues and stages across Perth, including the Yagan Square Amphitheatre. The free event features a whopping line-up of rousing home-grown talent including the best of WAAPA and emerging artists:



Check out the set times below:

2.00-2.40pm WAAPA Revue 2022 – Set 1

3.00-3.40pm WAAPA Revue 2022 – Set 2

4.00-4.40pm Goldie

5.00-5.40pm Mirrors at the Arcade

6.00-6.40pm WAAPA Revue 2022 – Set 3

7.00-7.40pm Sabrina Ives

8.00-8.40pm Corban Chapple