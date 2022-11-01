WAMFEST 2022 A free, all-ages celebration of WA music

The largest celebration of its kind in the world, WAM’s annual WAMFest returns this Saturday, November 5, to Yagan Square for a free all-ages show.
WAMFest is a celebration of WA’s most exciting and progressive contemporary original musicians taking over venues and stages across Perth, including the Yagan Square Amphitheatre. The free event features a whopping line-up of rousing home-grown talent including the best of WAAPA and emerging artists:
Check out the set times below:
2.00-2.40pm WAAPA Revue 2022 – Set 1
3.00-3.40pm WAAPA Revue 2022 – Set 2
4.00-4.40pm Goldie
5.00-5.40pm Mirrors at the Arcade
6.00-6.40pm WAAPA Revue 2022 – Set 3
7.00-7.40pm Sabrina Ives
8.00-8.40pm Corban Chapple
WAMFest hits Yagan Square this Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2.00pm. For more info, set times and more, head to wamfest.com.au
Photos by Annie Harvey