WAMAWARDS 2022 Nominees announced

West Australian Music (WAM) have revealed the 2022 nominees for the WAMAwards presented by City of Stirling, occurring as part of WA Music Month presented by Act Belong Commit.
The nominee list reflects both the excellence and resilience of WA artists and industry, with the winners set to be announced at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1. The event will feature live performances from Ghost Care, Siobhan Cotchin (pictured above), South Summit, Voyager and more.
The 2022 nominee list once again sees a diverse collection of artists and bands with multiple nominations across Industry and Craft categories. This is the first time in many years that WAM has opened up the nomination process to the public, with over 300 nominations received in each category with all nominees included in the final judging lists.
Leading the nomination tally are Siobhan Cotchin and Supathick, both with five nominations. They are followed closely with four nominations by Adrian Dzuke and Noah Dillon, with two nominations each for Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, POND, Stella Donnelly, Mali Jo$e, Grace Barbé and Helen Shanahan.
The prestigious Golden WAMi nominations for 2022 go to Em Burrows, Gina Williams, Greg Dear, Hayley -Jane Ayres and Kylie Thompson, all of whom have made ongoing and invaluable contributions to the WA music industry.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductee is the fondly remembered Sue Hammersley, who passed away in September 2012. Sue Hammersley was a pioneering and motivating presence in the WA music scene for many years, across roles at WAM, UWA, Curtin University (WAIT), The Red Parrot, The Firm, Grosvenor Hotel, Hyde Park Hotel, The West Australian, X-Press Magazine and more.
WAM is presenting the awards with City of Stirling for the first time, with four new category-sponsored awards added, including Best Act, Best Youth Act, Music Champion and People’s Choice, the latter receiving over 400 votes.
The WAMAwards nominee unveiling comes hot on the heels of the announcement of WAMFest 2022, which runs across seven stages at Perth Cultural Centre and Yagan Square on Saturday, November 5.
The free entry event features a massive line-up of over 60 acts including Grace Sanders, Voyager, Flewnt, Abbe May and more, plus a special triple j stage at the James St Amphitheatre featuring sets from Old Mervs, Adrian Dzvuke, Alter Boy, Dulcie and South Summit.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
CITY OF STIRLING AWARDS
CITY OF STIRLING – BEST ACT
Coterie
Beach Bleach
Dear Sunday
Death by Denim
Michael Dunstan
CITY OF STIRLING – BEST YOUTH ACT
Angelina Curtis
Castle Hughes
Hey So Hungry
Jayden Tatasciore
Sofia Rippingale
CITY OF STIRLING – MUSIC CHAMPION
Astor Theatre
CCA Productions
Indi Bar
Milk Bar
Rock Scholars
CITY OF STIRLING – PEOPLE’S CHOICE
46 Brigade
Angelina Curtis
Jayden Tatasciore
Ratking
Sofia Rippingale
INDUSTRY VOTED AWARDS
BEST ALBUM
9 – POND
Cloudbelt – Shit Narnia
Flood – Stella Donnelly
Noongar Wonderland – Maatakitj
Phone Me When You Lonely – Adrian Dzvuke
BEST EP
Act of God – Alter Boy
Highways and Heartbreaks – Siobhan Cotchin
Hours b4 Sunrise – Mali Jo$e
In the Thick of It – Supathick
Peccadilloes – Banjo Lucia
BEST SINGLE
I C.A.N.T. – Noah Dillon
July – Supathick ft. Adrian Dzvuke & Keely Brittain
Lungs – Stella Donnelly
Melanin – Anesu
Phone Me When You Lonely – Adrian Dzvuke
BEST ALTERNATIVE INDIE ACT
Erasers
Ghost Care
Lo
POND
Tanaya Harper
BEST ROCK ACT
Legs Electric
New Talk
Pat Chow
Sly Withers
The Southern River Band
BEST POP ACT
Adrian Dzvuke
Ghost Care
Methyl Ethel
Noah Dillon
Smol Fish
BEST FOLK/SINGER SONGWRITER ACT
Angie Colman
Helen Shanahan
Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks
Riley Pearce
Smol Fish
BEST EXPERIMENTAL ACT
Bad Whip
Erasers
Furchick
Grievous Bodily Calm
Sakidasumi
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ACT
Guy Contact
Priscilla
Project Bexx
ShockOne
Supathick
BEST METAL/HEAVY ACT
Bolt Gun
Drowning Horse
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Silent Knight
Territory
BEST PUNK HARDCORE ACT
Aborted Tortoise
Last Quokka
RATSALAD
Shit Narnia
The Shakeys
BEST BLUES/ROOTS ACT
Abbe May
Old Blood
The Floors
The Kill Devil Hills
ThornBird
BEST HIP HOP/RAP ACT
Anesu
Drapht
Flewnt
Mali Jo$e
Miss Genius
BEST R&B/FUNK/SOUL ACT
Adrian Dzvuke
Grace Sanders
Odette Mercy are Her Soul Atomics
Steve Hensby Band
Supathick
BEST JAZZ ACT
Carlton/Macpherson/Pass/Valenti
Gemma Farrell Quintet
Grievous Bodily Calm
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Trisk
BEST COUNTRY ACT
Angie Colman
Jocelyn’s Baby
Siobhan Cotchin
The Little Lord Street Band
Timothy Nelson
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ACT
Coterie
De Cuba Son
Grace Barbe
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Soukouss Internationale
BEST INDIGENOUS ACT
Boox Kid
Flewnt
Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse
Maatakitj
The Struggling Kings
LABEL OF THE YEAR
Blue Grey Pink
Good Company Records
Helta Skelta Records
Spinning Top Records
Tone City Records
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE
Badlands Bar
Fremantle Arts Centre
Lyric’s Underground
Rosemount Hotel
The Bird
The Rechabite
BEST LIVE MUSIC EVENT
ALT//FEST
Hidden Treasures
In the Pines
Nannup Music Festival
Wave Rock Weekender
Way Way West
BEST REGIONAL ACT
Dallas Woods
Grand Casual
RATSALAD
Tanya Ransom
The Family Shoveller Band
Golden WAMi
Em Burrows
Gina Williams
Greg Dear
Hayley–Jane Ayres
Kylie Thompson
CRAFT AWARDS
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Love Back – Supathick
Nothing Matters – Noah Dillon
Sidewalk – Great Gable
Tucson – Siobhan Cotchin
Ur not my friend – Jewel Owusu ft. Mali Jo$e & NAMESAKE
BEST LIVE OR STREAMING SOUND ENGINEER
Chris Wright
James Newhouse
Jeremy Beste
Rosie Antonas
Tim McNally
BEST STUDIO ENGINEER/PRODUCER
Andy Lawson – Debaser Studio
Dave Parkin – Blackbird Sound Studio
Kieran Kenderessy – Loop
Lee Buddle – Crank Recording
Matt Gio – Rada
BEST ELECTRONIC PRODUCER
Ewan Jansen
Flowidus
Greg Packer
Project Bexx
ShockOne
BEST VOCALIST
Allira Wilson
Helen Shanahan
Noah Dillon
Odette Mercy
Siobhan Cotchin
BEST KEYS/SYNTH
Austin Salisbury
Brodie Stewart
Josiah Padmanabahm
Timothy Nelson
Tom O’Halloran
BEST BASSIST
Grace Barbe
Kate Pass
Roy Martinez
Sara McPherson
Zach Grafton
BEST DRUMMER/PERCUSSIONIST
Alex Reid
Ben Van der Wal
Bronton Ainsworth
Talya Valenti
Todd Pickett
BEST GUITARIST
Dan Garner
Kristian Borring
Luke Dux
Matty T Wall
Steve Hensby
BEST BRASS/WOODWIND/STRINGS PLAYER
Jamie Oehlers – Saxophone
Jessica Carlton – Trumpet
Matthew McGlynn – Trumpet
Miranda Murray-Yong – Cello
Ricki Mallet – Trumpet
THE GRANT SAMUELS AWARD FOR BEST LYRICS
Canvas – Helen Shanahan
In the Fire – Mail Jo$e
Sugar Wife – Slack
The Weekend – Joan & the Giants
Tucson – Siobhan Cotchin
The 2022 WAMAwards will be presented at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For more info head to wamfest.com.au