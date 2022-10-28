WAMAWARDS 2022 Nominees announced



West Australian Music (WAM) have revealed the 2022 nominees for the WAMAwards presented by City of Stirling, occurring as part of WA Music Month presented by Act Belong Commit.

The nominee list reflects both the excellence and resilience of WA artists and industry, with the winners set to be announced at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1. The event will feature live performances from Ghost Care, Siobhan Cotchin (pictured above), South Summit, Voyager and more.

The 2022 nominee list once again sees a diverse collection of artists and bands with multiple nominations across Industry and Craft categories. This is the first time in many years that WAM has opened up the nomination process to the public, with over 300 nominations received in each category with all nominees included in the final judging lists.

Leading the nomination tally are Siobhan Cotchin and Supathick, both with five nominations. They are followed closely with four nominations by Adrian Dzuke and Noah Dillon, with two nominations each for Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, POND, Stella Donnelly, Mali Jo$e, Grace Barbé and Helen Shanahan.

The prestigious Golden WAMi nominations for 2022 go to Em Burrows, Gina Williams, Greg Dear, Hayley -Jane Ayres and Kylie Thompson, all of whom have made ongoing and invaluable contributions to the WA music industry.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductee is the fondly remembered Sue Hammersley, who passed away in September 2012. Sue Hammersley was a pioneering and motivating presence in the WA music scene for many years, across roles at WAM, UWA, Curtin University (WAIT), The Red Parrot, The Firm, Grosvenor Hotel, Hyde Park Hotel, The West Australian, X-Press Magazine and more.

WAM is presenting the awards with City of Stirling for the first time, with four new category-sponsored awards added, including Best Act, Best Youth Act, Music Champion and People’s Choice, the latter receiving over 400 votes.

The WAMAwards nominee unveiling comes hot on the heels of the announcement of WAMFest 2022, which runs across seven stages at Perth Cultural Centre and Yagan Square on Saturday, November 5.

The free entry event features a massive line-up of over 60 acts including Grace Sanders, Voyager, Flewnt, Abbe May and more, plus a special triple j stage at the James St Amphitheatre featuring sets from Old Mervs, Adrian Dzvuke, Alter Boy, Dulcie and South Summit.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

CITY OF STIRLING AWARDS

CITY OF STIRLING – BEST ACT

Coterie

Beach Bleach

Dear Sunday

Death by Denim

Michael Dunstan

CITY OF STIRLING – BEST YOUTH ACT

Angelina Curtis

Castle Hughes

Hey So Hungry

Jayden Tatasciore

Sofia Rippingale

CITY OF STIRLING – MUSIC CHAMPION

Astor Theatre

CCA Productions

Indi Bar

Milk Bar

Rock Scholars

CITY OF STIRLING – PEOPLE’S CHOICE

46 Brigade

Angelina Curtis

Jayden Tatasciore

Ratking

Sofia Rippingale

INDUSTRY VOTED AWARDS

BEST ALBUM

9 – POND

Cloudbelt – Shit Narnia

Flood – Stella Donnelly

Noongar Wonderland – Maatakitj

Phone Me When You Lonely – Adrian Dzvuke

BEST EP

Act of God – Alter Boy

Highways and Heartbreaks – Siobhan Cotchin

Hours b4 Sunrise – Mali Jo$e

In the Thick of It – Supathick

Peccadilloes – Banjo Lucia

BEST SINGLE

I C.A.N.T. – Noah Dillon

July – Supathick ft. Adrian Dzvuke & Keely Brittain

Lungs – Stella Donnelly

Melanin – Anesu

Phone Me When You Lonely – Adrian Dzvuke

BEST ALTERNATIVE INDIE ACT

Erasers

Ghost Care

Lo

POND

Tanaya Harper

BEST ROCK ACT

Legs Electric

New Talk

Pat Chow

Sly Withers

The Southern River Band

BEST POP ACT

Adrian Dzvuke

Ghost Care

Methyl Ethel

Noah Dillon

Smol Fish

BEST FOLK/SINGER SONGWRITER ACT

Angie Colman

Helen Shanahan

Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks

Riley Pearce

Smol Fish

BEST EXPERIMENTAL ACT

Bad Whip

Erasers

Furchick

Grievous Bodily Calm

Sakidasumi

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ACT

Guy Contact

Priscilla

Project Bexx

ShockOne

Supathick

BEST METAL/HEAVY ACT

Bolt Gun

Drowning Horse

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Silent Knight

Territory

BEST PUNK HARDCORE ACT

Aborted Tortoise

Last Quokka

RATSALAD

Shit Narnia

The Shakeys

BEST BLUES/ROOTS ACT

Abbe May

Old Blood

The Floors

The Kill Devil Hills

ThornBird

BEST HIP HOP/RAP ACT

Anesu

Drapht

Flewnt

Mali Jo$e

Miss Genius

BEST R&B/FUNK/SOUL ACT

Adrian Dzvuke

Grace Sanders

Odette Mercy are Her Soul Atomics

Steve Hensby Band

Supathick

BEST JAZZ ACT

Carlton/Macpherson/Pass/Valenti

Gemma Farrell Quintet

Grievous Bodily Calm

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Trisk

BEST COUNTRY ACT

Angie Colman

Jocelyn’s Baby

Siobhan Cotchin

The Little Lord Street Band

Timothy Nelson

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ACT

Coterie

De Cuba Son

Grace Barbe

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Soukouss Internationale

BEST INDIGENOUS ACT

Boox Kid

Flewnt

Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse

Maatakitj

The Struggling Kings

LABEL OF THE YEAR

Blue Grey Pink

Good Company Records

Helta Skelta Records

Spinning Top Records

Tone City Records

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

Badlands Bar

Fremantle Arts Centre

Lyric’s Underground

Rosemount Hotel

The Bird

The Rechabite

BEST LIVE MUSIC EVENT

ALT//FEST

Hidden Treasures

In the Pines

Nannup Music Festival

Wave Rock Weekender

Way Way West

BEST REGIONAL ACT

Dallas Woods

Grand Casual

RATSALAD

Tanya Ransom

The Family Shoveller Band

Golden WAMi

Em Burrows

Gina Williams

Greg Dear

Hayley–Jane Ayres

Kylie Thompson

CRAFT AWARDS

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Love Back – Supathick

Nothing Matters – Noah Dillon

Sidewalk – Great Gable

Tucson – Siobhan Cotchin

Ur not my friend – Jewel Owusu ft. Mali Jo$e & NAMESAKE

BEST LIVE OR STREAMING SOUND ENGINEER

Chris Wright

James Newhouse

Jeremy Beste

Rosie Antonas

Tim McNally

BEST STUDIO ENGINEER/PRODUCER

Andy Lawson – Debaser Studio

Dave Parkin – Blackbird Sound Studio

Kieran Kenderessy – Loop

Lee Buddle – Crank Recording

Matt Gio – Rada

BEST ELECTRONIC PRODUCER

Ewan Jansen

Flowidus

Greg Packer

Project Bexx

ShockOne

BEST VOCALIST

Allira Wilson

Helen Shanahan

Noah Dillon

Odette Mercy

Siobhan Cotchin

BEST KEYS/SYNTH

Austin Salisbury

Brodie Stewart

Josiah Padmanabahm

Timothy Nelson

Tom O’Halloran

BEST BASSIST

Grace Barbe

Kate Pass

Roy Martinez

Sara McPherson

Zach Grafton

BEST DRUMMER/PERCUSSIONIST

Alex Reid

Ben Van der Wal

Bronton Ainsworth

Talya Valenti

Todd Pickett

BEST GUITARIST

Dan Garner

Kristian Borring

Luke Dux

Matty T Wall

Steve Hensby

BEST BRASS/WOODWIND/STRINGS PLAYER

Jamie Oehlers – Saxophone

Jessica Carlton – Trumpet

Matthew McGlynn – Trumpet

Miranda Murray-Yong – Cello

Ricki Mallet – Trumpet

THE GRANT SAMUELS AWARD FOR BEST LYRICS

Canvas – Helen Shanahan

In the Fire – Mail Jo$e

Sugar Wife – Slack

The Weekend – Joan & the Giants

Tucson – Siobhan Cotchin

The 2022 WAMAwards will be presented at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For more info head to wamfest.com.au