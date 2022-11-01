fbpx
WAMAWARDS 2022 Best of the west

November 1, 2022 at 23:26


WA Music Month has kicked off in style this week, as the crème of the WA music scene headed down to Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, to celebrate the very best of 2021-22 at the WAMAwards. The evening was a testament to the continued pursuit of excellence in the WA music scene after several challenging years for the industry.

Topping the tally with an impressive three wins was Siobhan Cotchin (pictured above) who took out awards for Best Vocalist, Best Country Act and Best EP for her release, Highways And Heartbreaks. Next up were Adrian Dzvuke (Best Single, Best Pop Act) and Supathick (Best Electronic/Dance Act, Best Music Video) with two awards each.

The esteemed 2022 Golden WAMi was awarded to Hayley-Jane Ayres, Artist Manager/Entertainment Programmer and Owner/Partner of 360 Logistics. Hayley has been a leading light in the industry for nearly a decade, and was responsible for last year’s successful Sound States Music Mentorship Program & Conference.

WAM presented the awards this year for the first time with City of Stirling. Four new category-sponsored awards were announced with nods going to Coterie (Best Act), Castle Hughes (Best Youth Act), Indi Bar (Music Champion) and Jayden Tatasciore (People’s Choice).

The night also paid tribute in honouring this year’s Hall of Fame inductee, legendary industry all-rounder Sue Hamersley (RIP) with a fitting salute to her memory and achievements. 

Live music performances on the night came courtesy of Ghost Care, Siobhan Cotchin, South Summit and Voyager.

WAM Awards Winners:

Golden WAMi                                              Presented by West Australian Music                        Hayley-Jane Ayres

City of Stirling Awards

Award Presented By Winner
City of Stirling Best Act City of Stirling Coterie
City of Stirling Best Youth Act City of Stirling Castle Hughes
City of Stirling Music Champion City of Stirling Indi Bar
City of Stirling People’s Choice City of Stirling Jayden Tatasciore


Industry Voted Awards

Award Presented By Winner
Best Album RAC Arena Stella Donnelly – Flood
Best EP Mojo’s Bar Siobhan Cotchin – Highways and Heartbreaks
Best Single Rosemount Hotel Adrian Dzvuke – Phone Me When You Lonely
Best Alternative/Indie Act Milk Bar Lo
Best Rock Act Badlands Bar The Southern River Band
Best Pop Act Freo.Social Adrian Dzvuke
Best Folk/Singer Songwriter Act City of Melville Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks
Best Experimental Act State Library of WA Bad Whip
Best Electronic/Dance Act Ocean Floor Music Supathick
Best Metal/Heavy Act Ocean Floor Music Drowning Horse
Best Punk/Hardcore Act Hammer Ink The Shakeys
Best Blues/Roots Act Blues at Bridgetown Abbe May
Best Hip Hop/Rap Act Sorrento Strategic Music Drapht
Best R&B/Funk/Soul Act Entour Production Group Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics
Best Jazz Act Jazzi.net Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Best Country Act Country Music Club of Boyup Brook Siobhan Cotchin
Best Global Music Act City of Perth Grace Barbé
Best Indigenous Act Nannup Music Festival Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse
Label of the Year Shiny Rabbit Blue Grey Pink
Best Live Music Venue Moshtix Lyric’s Underground
Best Live Music Event The Poster Girls In the Pines
Best Regional Act APRA AMCOS Grand Casual


Craft Awards

Award Presented By Winner
Best Music Video North Metropolitan TAFE Love Back – Supathick
Best Live or Streaming Sound Engineer WAAPA James Newhouse
Best Studio Engineer/Producer SAE Lee Buddle – Crank Recording
Best Electronic Producer Habitat Events Greg Packer
Best Vocalist Lyric’s Underground Siobhan Cotchin
Best Keys/Synth Player Australian Songwriters Retreats Josiah Padmanabham
Best Bassist Strings Attached Guitar Festival Zach Grafton
Best Drummer/Percussionist Mega Music Todd Pickett
Best Guitarist Strings Attached Guitar Festival Luke Dux
Best Brass/Woodwind/Strings Player Lotterywest Ricki Mallet
The Grant Samuels Award for Best Lyrics Grant Samuels Bequest The Weekend – Joan & the Giants


The WAMAwards were announced at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For more info head to wamfest.com.au

