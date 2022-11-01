WAMAWARDS 2022 Best of the west



WA Music Month has kicked off in style this week, as the crème of the WA music scene headed down to Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, to celebrate the very best of 2021-22 at the WAMAwards. The evening was a testament to the continued pursuit of excellence in the WA music scene after several challenging years for the industry.

Topping the tally with an impressive three wins was Siobhan Cotchin (pictured above) who took out awards for Best Vocalist, Best Country Act and Best EP for her release, Highways And Heartbreaks. Next up were Adrian Dzvuke (Best Single, Best Pop Act) and Supathick (Best Electronic/Dance Act, Best Music Video) with two awards each.

The esteemed 2022 Golden WAMi was awarded to Hayley-Jane Ayres, Artist Manager/Entertainment Programmer and Owner/Partner of 360 Logistics. Hayley has been a leading light in the industry for nearly a decade, and was responsible for last year’s successful Sound States Music Mentorship Program & Conference.

WAM presented the awards this year for the first time with City of Stirling. Four new category-sponsored awards were announced with nods going to Coterie (Best Act), Castle Hughes (Best Youth Act), Indi Bar (Music Champion) and Jayden Tatasciore (People’s Choice).

The night also paid tribute in honouring this year’s Hall of Fame inductee, legendary industry all-rounder Sue Hamersley (RIP) with a fitting salute to her memory and achievements.

Live music performances on the night came courtesy of Ghost Care, Siobhan Cotchin, South Summit and Voyager.

WAM Awards Winners:

Golden WAMi Presented by West Australian Music Hayley-Jane Ayres

City of Stirling Awards

Award Presented By Winner City of Stirling Best Act City of Stirling Coterie City of Stirling Best Youth Act City of Stirling Castle Hughes City of Stirling Music Champion City of Stirling Indi Bar City of Stirling People’s Choice City of Stirling Jayden Tatasciore



Industry Voted Awards

Award Presented By Winner Best Album RAC Arena Stella Donnelly – Flood Best EP Mojo’s Bar Siobhan Cotchin – Highways and Heartbreaks Best Single Rosemount Hotel Adrian Dzvuke – Phone Me When You Lonely Best Alternative/Indie Act Milk Bar Lo Best Rock Act Badlands Bar The Southern River Band Best Pop Act Freo.Social Adrian Dzvuke Best Folk/Singer Songwriter Act City of Melville Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks Best Experimental Act State Library of WA Bad Whip Best Electronic/Dance Act Ocean Floor Music Supathick Best Metal/Heavy Act Ocean Floor Music Drowning Horse Best Punk/Hardcore Act Hammer Ink The Shakeys Best Blues/Roots Act Blues at Bridgetown Abbe May Best Hip Hop/Rap Act Sorrento Strategic Music Drapht Best R&B/Funk/Soul Act Entour Production Group Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics Best Jazz Act Jazzi.net Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble Best Country Act Country Music Club of Boyup Brook Siobhan Cotchin Best Global Music Act City of Perth Grace Barbé Best Indigenous Act Nannup Music Festival Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse Label of the Year Shiny Rabbit Blue Grey Pink Best Live Music Venue Moshtix Lyric’s Underground Best Live Music Event The Poster Girls In the Pines Best Regional Act APRA AMCOS Grand Casual



Craft Awards

Award Presented By Winner Best Music Video North Metropolitan TAFE Love Back – Supathick Best Live or Streaming Sound Engineer WAAPA James Newhouse Best Studio Engineer/Producer SAE Lee Buddle – Crank Recording Best Electronic Producer Habitat Events Greg Packer Best Vocalist Lyric’s Underground Siobhan Cotchin Best Keys/Synth Player Australian Songwriters Retreats Josiah Padmanabham Best Bassist Strings Attached Guitar Festival Zach Grafton Best Drummer/Percussionist Mega Music Todd Pickett Best Guitarist Strings Attached Guitar Festival Luke Dux Best Brass/Woodwind/Strings Player Lotterywest Ricki Mallet The Grant Samuels Award for Best Lyrics Grant Samuels Bequest The Weekend – Joan & the Giants



The WAMAwards were announced at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For more info head to wamfest.com.au