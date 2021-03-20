WAMAWARDS 2021 Is it true?



WA Music’s night of nights, the annual WAMAwards is set to take place this Tuesday, March 23 at the prestigious His Majesty’s Theatre. The exciting night of awards is highlighted by special live performances by local artists, and this year they have pulled out something truly special by announcing that Tame Impala (pictured) will be performing on the night in full band mode.

Other acts hitting the stage include Adrian Dzvuke, Alter Boy, Bexx featuring MissGenius and Noah Dillon, plus Hall of Fame inductees Fitzroy Express and Circus performing a song by Hall of Fame inductee, the late Paul McCarthy.

Tame Impala are playing the WAMAwards this Tuesday, March 23 at His Majesty’s Theatre. Tickets for the event are on sale now from wamfest.com.au.