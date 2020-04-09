WAM Waive Membership Fees for 12 Months



As the Covid-19 crisis continues to decimate the Australian music scene, now is the most important time to provide support for the WA music community. In response to this crisis WAM are waiving their membership fees for existing and new members for the next 12 months.

This will ensure that as many people as possible can access the resources, services and benefits that WAM provide.

WAM members receive resources and benefits across a broad range of areas including accounting and legal, advertising and PR, digital distribution and physical production, events and professional development, grants and funding, live production and studios, retail, travel, plus exclusive giveaways.

If you are becoming a new member, renewing your membership or want to reactivate your membership you can follow this link https://wam.org.au to find out how.