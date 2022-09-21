WAM SONG OF THE YEAR 2022 Winners revealed



West Australian Music (WAM) announced the winners of the 2022 Song of the Year awards last night at a special live event at Freo.Social.

Radio personalities-turned-MCs, Taylah Strano and Blake Williams presented the awards, which were judged by a pool of 126 industry representatives.

This year’s winners are a diverse mix of emerging and established acts, reflecting the immense talent that makes up WA’s contemporary music community.

Taking out the coveted overall Grand Prize was Regional category winning hip-hop artist Dr Tasty (pictured above) with the song Hopscotch. The young female rapper, Morgan Kelly aka Dr Tasty, recorded the song as part of WAM’s regional Demos from Esperance project.

Previous Song of the Year winner Carla Geneve was awarded runner up with her Rock category-winning song Dog Eared. The award caps off a big year for Carla Geneve following the release of her debut album and recent national tour.

Fresh off the back of their debut Bigsound appearance, South Summit took out the second runner up prize with Pop category winner, River Days.

Geraldton’s RATSALAD return to the SOTY winners list, taking out the Punk/Hardcore category with their song, Chicken Lips; and country artist Codee-Lee took out the Country category prize with her song, Smoke & Mirrors.

Winner of this year’s Act Belong Commit category is Girls Rock! alumni and artist Iconyx, with the tune, Dawn of the Future.

The awards night was filled with performances by nominees Natasha Eldridge, Siobhan Cotchin, Angelina Curtis and category winner RATSALAD.

WAM Executive Director Livia Carré acknowledged the outstanding talents of each of the nominees and winners, highlighting the depth of talent we have here in WA. “I am very proud of our state’s unique and talented pool of artists, especially our songwriters,” she said. “It takes great vulnerability to be judged by the industry’s best. Each year, Song of the Year demonstrates that talent pool is growing. Applauding these artists, who sit at the heart of our industry, is the least we can do.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

WINNER Hopscotch Dr Tasty

RUNNER-UP Dog Eared Carla Geneve

SECOND RUNNER-UP River Days South Summit

SCHOOLS 14 UNDER

Presented by Perfect Pitch Publishing | Studio Sponsor: 385 Studios

WINNER: Elianie Moonlight

NOMINEES: Angelina Curtis Danny Blue; Girl in a Glitch On The Run; Sofia Rippingale See You Again; Iconyx Broken & Twisted

SCHOOLS 15-18

Presented by Mega Music | Studio Sponsor: Levels Studio

WINNER: Mia June Fish In A Bowl

NOMINEES: Jordan Anthony Company; Bailey Perrie Not Gonna Wait; SubZero Shame; Alex

Belman Slowly Burning

ELECTRONIC

Presented by Ocean Floor Music | Studio Sponsor: Fremantle Recording Studios

WINNER: PROJECT BEXX Don’t Touch Me

NOMINEES: Huey Brazadich Brazadich; Grace Barbe Fatige; Mal de Mer Do You See Me? Kindred Say It

COUNTRY

Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook | Studio Sponsor: Real2Reel | James Newhouse

WINNER: Codee-Lee Smoke & Mirrors

NOMINEES: Siobhan Cotchin Highway Song; The Money War Blood; Angie Colman Maths;

Tanya Ransom Breakdown To Breakthrough

FOLK

Presented by Rosemount Hotel | Studio Sponsor: Tunafish Recording Company

WINNER: Finn Pearson Band No Apologies

NOMINEES: Dave Johnson Nauru; Kiera Jas & ASKYA Above the Water; King Ibis Touch; Joan & The Giants Advocate

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL

Presented by Nannup Music Festival | Studio Sponsor: Debaser Studios

WINNER: Dr Tasty Hopscotch

NOMINEES: The Money War Blood; Little Guilt Mum’s Advice; Kelea Dysfunktional; Tracey Barnett Haunted

HIP HOP/NEW R&B

Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music | Studio Sponsor: Soundbaker

WINNER: Supathick & Adrian Dzvuke July (featuring Keely Brittain)

NOMINEES: Dr Tasty Hopscotch; LUCI Hands; Ella Gilbert Come Over; Jaycee Dreams Last

EXPERIMENTAL

Presented by Will Hear | Studio Sponsor: Poons Head Studios

WINNER: Dan Sutherland Bridges

NOMINEES: Mark Gongs and Baritone Sax; Parnell March Melissa’s Meditation; Kit Parker In Spite Of Darkness; Huey Brazadich Brazadich

