WAM SONG OF THE YEAR 2021 Nominations and party announced

WAM have released the nominees for their Song Of The Year contest for 2021. Presented with Act Belong Commit, the contest sees acts from all over the state competing in multiple categories to take out the grand prize of Song of the Year.
Regional and remote artists have made a stand out this year with Midwest acts Warralgurniya and RATSALAD and Great Southern region’s PINSTRIPE and House of Commons all receiving dual nominations. Perth based artists Siobhan Cotchin, Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks, Carla Geneve, Timothy Nelson, Ella Gilbert, The Struggling Kings and Pat Chow were also nominated in dual categories.
After last year’s awards screened remotely due to COVID concerns, WAM are pleased to be holding a live event for the occasion again, with the Song of the Year 2021 Awards Party set to take over Freo.Social on Wednesday, June 30. The evening will be hosted by Blake Williams and Odette Mercy with the winners announced in between performances from Chaos Divine, Wasteland, Sydnee Cartner, Detour and tracks from RTRFM’s Homegrown DJs. There will also be a special live performance from Warralgurniya, featuring 87 year old Warriyangga-Thiinma elder Peter Salmon, the last remaining speaker of the endangered Thiinma language.
Check out this year’s nominations below:
ACT BELONG COMMIT
Presented by Healthway | Studio Sponsor Lolly Box Music
Loud Jordan Anthony
Are You Ok? Kelea
Cactus King Brown
Always Was Always Will Be Natasha Elridge
Everglow PINSTRIPE
Grow Sam McGovern
BLUES/ROOTS
Presented by Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle | Studio Sponsor Artisan Music
Devils Curse Helen Townsend
Peaceful Kind of Love Jimmy McGrath
Storm Michael Day
Weeping Willow Mossy Fogg
Just The Way It Is Siobhan Cotchin
Darkness In The Light Tracey Barnett
COUNTRY
Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook | Studio Sponsor Shanghai Twang Studios
Old Man On The Hill Al Mac
Charlotte Avenue Brandon Poletti
The Right Reasons Carla Geneve
Attention Claudia Tripp
Ngany Koorlangka (My Kid) Cyndy Moody/Phil Bartlett – Ngaalang Moort
Some Things Don’t Last a Very Long Time Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks
ELECTRONIC
Presented by Freo.Social | Studio Sponsor Fremantle Recording Studios
Kind Regards Drew Mayhills
Highs Lows Fourth State Turiya
For Phil My Brother Fran
IIX House of Commons
Coppola (feat. Marksman Lloyd) Maver
The Protest Sonic Reflection
EXPERIMENTAL
Presented by RTRFM 92.1 | Studio Sponsor Pavement Studios
Morning Call Furchick
I’m Gonna Kill You But I’m Gonna Take My Time House of Commons
Hela Kuti Injured Ninja
Coodamurup Jean-Michel Maujean
The Call samarobryn
Ashes to Oceans Matt Tondut
FOLK
Presented by The Poster Girls | Studio Sponsor Tone City Recording Studio
The Right Reasons Carla Geneve
It Goes For Miles Helen Shanahan
Loving You’s Like a Mouldy Cup of Tea Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks
Clocks Kris Nelson
Wadandi Boodja The Nomadics
Biding Time Timothy Nelson
POP
Presented by Lyric Lane | Studio Sponsor Soundbaker
Whole Anna Schneider
In The Fire Coterie
Out Of The Blue Ella Gilbert
A Pane Of Glass No Charisma
Your House Timothy Nelson
Grid WasteLand, Sydnee Carter
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL
Presented by Spotify | Studio Sponsor Real2Reel / James Newhouse
Afterglow Brayden Sibbald
Good Faith Intrusion
Justify My Shadow and I
Everglow PINSTRIPE
Indigenous People Rocky Ridge Band
Fever Dreams Technicolor Dream Machine
PUNK/HARDCORE
Presented by Rosemount Hotel | Studio Sponsor Blondel Recording Studios
Love Hate Cryot Girl
What Moral Compass Desert Dogs
We’re Just Blood Electric State
It Gets Worse Pat Chow
Bloke RATSALAD
Cracks Sly Withers
ROCK
Presented by Badlands Bar | Studio Sponsor Debaser Studios
I Wanna Know Big Orange
It Gets Worse Pat Chow
The Fair-Weather Friend Blues Siobhan Cotchin
Phone The Psychotic Reactions
Baanigarr The Struggling Kings
Skeleton Song Triangle Fight
SCHOOLS 14 & UNDER
Presented by Perfect Pitch Publishing | Studio Sponsor Vision Studios
Old Land’s Tale Angelina Curtis
Surely Bailey Perrie
Knock Knock Connor Perrie
Take my Heart SubZero
Ghost Tex Holmes
WOAH Vahsoong
SCHOOLS 15 – 18
Presented by Mega Music | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio
Big White Lies Ani
Moving On Castle Hughes
Left Shoe Detour
The Time Machine Song Farraday’s Cage
Drop Dead Gorgeous ORCA
Away Patio Living
GLOBAL
Presented by XVinylX / Vinyl Café | Studio Sponsor Blackbird Sound Studio
Locked Up Dr Cuz and Friends
Jesus Gav Brown
Standing Strong Randa And The Soul Kingdom
We Got It Wrong SKELTON
These 4 Walls VERONIKA
Warri Yungu, Warri Baba Warralgurniya
HEAVY/METAL
Presented by Kosmic | Studio Sponsor Sumo Sound Studios
Put It To Rest Car Park Social
No Saviour (Rise & Fall) Chaos Divine
Suffer Slow KIMURA
Freeworld Pystopia
Gravy RATSALAD
Hunter The Harvest Trail
HIP HOP/NEW R&B
Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music | Studio Sponsor Forest Studios
Darling Adrian Dzvuke
Right to Censor Bluntfield
Out Of The Blue Ella Gilbert
LadyBird Mali Jo$e
Till Dawn nxlly
Mother God Racka Chachi
JAZZ
Presented by Alex Hotel | Studio Sponsor Tunafish Recording Company
Stranded Brodie Stewart
Cantuta Daniel Susnjar
Uber-Fugue Harry Mitchell
Song For A Better Day Jayden Blockley
The Funk You See John Pin
Ebor Zac Grafton
OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS
Presented by Nannup Festival | Studio Sponsor Poons Head Studios
Wet Season Main River Band
Malu Mabu Liyan Matalja
Youngest OG Sarmec
Baanigarr The Struggling Kings
Ngaalija Yangoogoo Yaanaa (Come Let’s Walk Together) Theona Councillor
Warri Yungu, Warri Baba Warralgurniya
