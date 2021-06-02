WAM SONG OF THE YEAR 2021 Nominations and party announced



WAM have released the nominees for their Song Of The Year contest for 2021. Presented with Act Belong Commit, the contest sees acts from all over the state competing in multiple categories to take out the grand prize of Song of the Year.

Regional and remote artists have made a stand out this year with Midwest acts Warralgurniya and RATSALAD and Great Southern region’s PINSTRIPE and House of Commons all receiving dual nominations. Perth based artists Siobhan Cotchin, Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks, Carla Geneve, Timothy Nelson, Ella Gilbert, The Struggling Kings and Pat Chow were also nominated in dual categories.

After last year’s awards screened remotely due to COVID concerns, WAM are pleased to be holding a live event for the occasion again, with the Song of the Year 2021 Awards Party set to take over Freo.Social on Wednesday, June 30. The evening will be hosted by Blake Williams and Odette Mercy with the winners announced in between performances from Chaos Divine, Wasteland, Sydnee Cartner, Detour and tracks from RTRFM’s Homegrown DJs. There will also be a special live performance from Warralgurniya, featuring 87 year old Warriyangga-Thiinma elder Peter Salmon, the last remaining speaker of the endangered Thiinma language.

Check out this year’s nominations below:

ACT BELONG COMMIT

Presented by Healthway | Studio Sponsor Lolly Box Music

Loud Jordan Anthony

Are You Ok? Kelea

Cactus King Brown

Always Was Always Will Be Natasha Elridge

Everglow PINSTRIPE

Grow Sam McGovern

BLUES/ROOTS

Presented by Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle | Studio Sponsor Artisan Music

Devils Curse Helen Townsend

Peaceful Kind of Love Jimmy McGrath

Storm Michael Day

Weeping Willow Mossy Fogg

Just The Way It Is Siobhan Cotchin

Darkness In The Light Tracey Barnett

COUNTRY

Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook | Studio Sponsor Shanghai Twang Studios

Old Man On The Hill Al Mac

Charlotte Avenue Brandon Poletti

The Right Reasons Carla Geneve

Attention Claudia Tripp

Ngany Koorlangka (My Kid) Cyndy Moody/Phil Bartlett – Ngaalang Moort

Some Things Don’t Last a Very Long Time Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks

ELECTRONIC

Presented by Freo.Social | Studio Sponsor Fremantle Recording Studios

Kind Regards Drew Mayhills

Highs Lows Fourth State Turiya

For Phil My Brother Fran

IIX House of Commons

Coppola (feat. Marksman Lloyd) Maver

The Protest Sonic Reflection

EXPERIMENTAL

Presented by RTRFM 92.1 | Studio Sponsor Pavement Studios

Morning Call Furchick

I’m Gonna Kill You But I’m Gonna Take My Time House of Commons

Hela Kuti Injured Ninja

Coodamurup Jean-Michel Maujean

The Call samarobryn

Ashes to Oceans Matt Tondut

FOLK

Presented by The Poster Girls | Studio Sponsor Tone City Recording Studio

The Right Reasons Carla Geneve

It Goes For Miles Helen Shanahan

Loving You’s Like a Mouldy Cup of Tea Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks

Clocks Kris Nelson

Wadandi Boodja The Nomadics

Biding Time Timothy Nelson

POP

Presented by Lyric Lane | Studio Sponsor Soundbaker

Whole Anna Schneider

In The Fire Coterie

Out Of The Blue Ella Gilbert

A Pane Of Glass No Charisma

Your House Timothy Nelson

Grid WasteLand, Sydnee Carter

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL

Presented by Spotify | Studio Sponsor Real2Reel / James Newhouse

Afterglow Brayden Sibbald

Good Faith Intrusion

Justify My Shadow and I

Everglow PINSTRIPE

Indigenous People Rocky Ridge Band

Fever Dreams Technicolor Dream Machine

PUNK/HARDCORE

Presented by Rosemount Hotel | Studio Sponsor Blondel Recording Studios

Love Hate Cryot Girl

What Moral Compass Desert Dogs

We’re Just Blood Electric State

It Gets Worse Pat Chow

Bloke RATSALAD

Cracks Sly Withers

ROCK

Presented by Badlands Bar | Studio Sponsor Debaser Studios

I Wanna Know Big Orange

It Gets Worse Pat Chow

The Fair-Weather Friend Blues Siobhan Cotchin

Phone The Psychotic Reactions

Baanigarr The Struggling Kings

Skeleton Song Triangle Fight

SCHOOLS 14 & UNDER

Presented by Perfect Pitch Publishing | Studio Sponsor Vision Studios

Old Land’s Tale Angelina Curtis

Surely Bailey Perrie

Knock Knock Connor Perrie

Take my Heart SubZero

Ghost Tex Holmes

WOAH Vahsoong

SCHOOLS 15 – 18

Presented by Mega Music | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio

Big White Lies Ani

Moving On Castle Hughes

Left Shoe Detour

The Time Machine Song Farraday’s Cage

Drop Dead Gorgeous ORCA

Away Patio Living

GLOBAL

Presented by XVinylX / Vinyl Café | Studio Sponsor Blackbird Sound Studio

Locked Up Dr Cuz and Friends

Jesus Gav Brown

Standing Strong Randa And The Soul Kingdom

We Got It Wrong SKELTON

These 4 Walls VERONIKA

Warri Yungu, Warri Baba Warralgurniya

HEAVY/METAL

Presented by Kosmic | Studio Sponsor Sumo Sound Studios

Put It To Rest Car Park Social

No Saviour (Rise & Fall) Chaos Divine

Suffer Slow KIMURA

Freeworld Pystopia

Gravy RATSALAD

Hunter The Harvest Trail

HIP HOP/NEW R&B

Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music | Studio Sponsor Forest Studios

Darling Adrian Dzvuke

Right to Censor Bluntfield

Out Of The Blue Ella Gilbert

LadyBird Mali Jo$e

Till Dawn nxlly

Mother God Racka Chachi

JAZZ

Presented by Alex Hotel | Studio Sponsor Tunafish Recording Company

Stranded Brodie Stewart

Cantuta Daniel Susnjar

Uber-Fugue Harry Mitchell

Song For A Better Day Jayden Blockley

The Funk You See John Pin

Ebor Zac Grafton

OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS

Presented by Nannup Festival | Studio Sponsor Poons Head Studios

Wet Season Main River Band

Malu Mabu Liyan Matalja

Youngest OG Sarmec

Baanigarr The Struggling Kings

Ngaalija Yangoogoo Yaanaa (Come Let’s Walk Together) Theona Councillor

Warri Yungu, Warri Baba Warralgurniya

