WAM Announce new CEO Natasha Collier



West Australian Music (WAM) have announced former Sydney Opera House CFO, Natasha Collier (pictured above), as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Her appointment comes after the departure of long-term WAM CEO Mike Harris in February.

Ms Collier, an accomplished, connected and proactive arts professional has spent the majority of her 28 year-long professional career working in executive roles in Australia’s arts and entertainment sector. She will return to Perth to commence the role leading Western Australia’s peak industry body for contemporary music, following 21 years on the east coast leading some of Australia’s most iconic arts brands and organisations.

Confirming Ms Collier’s appointment, WAM President Al Taylor said, “we are delighted to confirm such a high calibre candidate as the next CEO for WAM. Natasha is very well regarded for her considerable contribution to the arts sector having led some of this country’s most successful arts organisations including Sydney Opera House and the iconic and long-running Big Day Out.

“She is a valuable advocate for the industry and a champion for innovation and transformation for organisational sustainability. Following the uncertainty and challenges of the last 12-18 months her insight, fresh thinking and strong advocacy will be of great benefit to our sector as it continues its recovery.

“Natasha joins WAM during an exciting time of growth and revitalisation and we are very excited to enter a new era of success and achievement under her leadership,” Mr Taylor said.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Collier said, “WA has always punched above its weight in terms of its home-grown contemporary music talent. I’m privileged and thrilled to be joining WA’s peak music body and to champion the state’s incredible array of talented artists and industry players.”

Acting CEO Livia Carrè added, “There is definitely a buzz in the office as we eagerly await Natasha’s arrival as CEO. We are very confident now that with Natasha’s skills, strategic focus and proven track record, WAM is ready for an exciting next phase and a thriving future ahead”.

Ms Collier is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Institute of Chartered Accountants and is a member of Women on Boards Australia. Ms Collier commences her five year contract with WAM on Friday, July 1.

