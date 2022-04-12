WAM Announce farewell to key staff



West Australian Music (WAM) have announced four team members, nearly half of their core staff, have been let go.

WAM said the COVID pandemic had made it difficult to sustain their current roster, and acknowledged the contribution each of the outgoing staff had made to the organisation, and to the Western Australian music industry.

“The team at WAM have worked tirelessly to adapt to the shifting and uncertain environment of COVID-19,” they said in a news item published on their website last Thursday. “WAM – like many others throughout the music and arts sector – has continued to weather cancellations of flagship events and loss of crucial funding sources. This has brought new and weighty challenges in securing a sustainable future for the organisation, our programs, and the legacy of all who’ve engaged with WAM across our 35 years.”

“With a necessary period of change at hand, WAM is reluctantly winding up a series of roles within the organisation, and giving a heart-felt wave to our dedicated and passionate team members choosing to move on,” they said.

Those having their roles discontinued include Nigel Bird (Regional Officer), Claire Hodgson (Industry Development Officer), Honor Gleadow (Admin Officer) and Izzy Bartlett (Regional Assistant).

Regional musicians have expressed disappointment about the news, as two of the departing staff members were solely responsible for music in regional Western Australia. Some have questioned how WAM expects to continue fostering talent across the state in the same capacity without them.

WAM said they will provide further updates soon, and have pledged to continue with the valuable work they are doing in the music industry. “We look forward to sharing other, more positive WAM updates with our members, stakeholders and creatives across WA in the coming months. We hope you can join us on the upcoming journey, and share in our gratitude and celebration of all that Nigel, Claire, Honor and Izzy have brought to WAM.”

“We’re incredibly proud and thankful to have called them part of the WAM team, and whilst farewells are never easy, we have no doubt they’ll revel in their next adventures.”

WAM oversees key fixtures in WA’s music calendar, including WAM Festival, the WAM Awards, and WAM Song of the Year, while also running regional, industry and audience development programs throughout the year.

WAM underwent significant changes last year, with former Sydney Opera House CFO, Natasha Collier, joining the team as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the departure of long-term WAM CEO Mike Harris in February 2021.

