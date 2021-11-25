WA SCREEN CULTURE AWARDS 2021 Nominees revealed

The nominees have been revealed for the 2021 WA Screen Culture Awards, which will be presented on Sunday, December 5 at Luna Leederville.
Celebrating the achievement, innovation and ambition of our local industry, the WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs) embrace all forms from new, established and emerging screen practices.
“Like the screen artists who’ve shared their work with our jury of national and international screen professionals, the WASCAs goes right out on a limb to highlight the convergence of forms and build bridges between them,” says Revelation Film Festival Director Richard Sowada.
“It’s an honour for us, our partners and our jury to participate in this platform that acknowledges and rewards achievement and innovation in the local screen industry, and we’re very proud to be associated in some small way with the creative lives of each and every one of them,” Sowada continued. “We deeply thank the 36 jury members made up of screen professionals from all corners of the industry and can wait to reveal their deliberations.”
The 2021 WASCAs will announce the winners from the following outstanding nominees across 20 categories:
Innovation Awards
Narrative Feature Film with a budget under $1m
Edward and Isabella
Good For Nothing Blues
Feature Documentary / Non Fiction
Girl Like you
Jaimen Hudson: From Sky to Sea
The Truth About Anxiety
Under the Volcano
Short Film / Animation
Abiogenesis
In Australia
These Walls
Two Sands
While(Alive){}
Student Film
Linger
Flamingo
Painting By Numbers
Piano
Music Video
Abiogenisis
Break Loose
Hypnotized
Structural
The Wild Geese
Game Design
Dementia Training Australia
Tactical Response
Commercial Content
Austin XR
Dementia Training Australia
Kaboodle Kitchen Visualiser
Karrinyup – WA On Stage
Stop the Coward Punch
Moving Image and Installation Art
Abiogenisis
Alluvium
Leaving LA Exhibit
Structural
The Separation
Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality
Dementia Training Australia
Fleeting
Reflections of Iwanoff
Virtual Whadjuk
Web Series or Online Content
Hug the Sun
Iggy & Ace
In Their Footprints
Real Life Outback Adventures
Outstanding Achievement Awards
Directing
Abiogenisis; David Vincent Smith
In Australia; Miley Tunnecliffe
Sparkles; Jacqueline Pelczar
Stop The Coward Punch; Martin Wilson
Structural; Renée Webster
Tooly; Karla Hart
Two Sands; Poppy van Oorde-Grainger
Cinematography or Visualisation
Abiogenisis; Lewis Potts and David Vincent Smith
In Australia; Jim Frater
Jaime Hudson: From Sky to Sea; Leighton De Barros
Stop The Coward Punch; Jim Frater
Two Sands; Lewis Potts
Under the Volcano; Hugh Miller
Writing
In Australia; Miley Tunnecliffe
Peanut; Taihra Swaine
Sparkles; Tina Fielding
Tooly; Karla Hart
Two Sands; Poppy van Oorde-Grainger and Kook Manuer
Performance
In Australia; Karin Kowi
Peanut; Joanna Tu
Soul Catcher; Jay Jay Jegathesan
Tent Girl; Emily Rose Brennan
Two Sands; Garang John Deng
Production Design
Evie; Kate Separovich
Fading Numbers
Hold Up; Nina Gee
Itch
Two Sands; Emma Vickery
Editing
In Australia; Caitlan O’Connor
Painting By Numbers; Radheya Jegatheva
Sparkles; Elaine Smith
Two Sands; Dominic Pearce
Sound or Sound Design
Girl Like You; Adrian Vinci and Josh Hogan
Itch
Murder on the Dancefloor; Brad Habib and Shaun Sandosham
Painting By Numbers; Steeve Body
Sparkles; Nicholas Gallagher
Two Sands; Nick McKenzie and Josh Hogan
Original Music
In Australia; Stephen Callan
These Walls
Under The Volcano; Piers Burbrook De Vere
Also presented will be two Special Industry Awards for Contribution to the Industry and the Independent Spirit Award.
The awards night includes pre-event drinks for nominees and supporters, the official awards presentation, followed by post-event celebration into the night at Luna Cinemas Leederville.
The WASCAs are proudly presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival in collaboration with the WA screen industry.
The 2021 WA Screen Culture Awards will be presented on Sunday, December 5 at Luna Leederville. Tickets are available online at www.wascreencultureawards.com.au