WA RECLINK COMMUNITY CUP Having a ball

A cultural collision of music and sport, the WA Reclink Community Cup boasts an electrifying line-up of live music for 2022 with Angie Colman, Odlaw and Sweat performing before the game, at halftime and post game.

The WA Reclink Community Cup is back this year, bouncing down at 1pm at Fremantle Oval on Saturday, October 8 . The annual Aussie rules match sees media and arts organisation personalities Newshounds go head-to-head with local musicians Bandgropers in a crucial fundraising event for Reclink Australia .

The Bandgropers, coached by “Mr Fremantle” Tom Fisher boast players from Odlaw, Methyl Ethel, Jocelyn’s Baby, Gap Year, Drowning Horse, New Talk, Pat Chow and Federal Member for Fremantle, Josh Wilson plus a host of other local bands.

The Newshounds, coached by Wayne Ryder features players from RTRFM, ABC Perth, The West Australian, WA Government and local member for South Metro Brad Pettitt.

Both teams will also be wearing a specially designed Indigenous jumper designed by Wayne Ryder.

To pay tribute to Gunditjmara/Bundjalung singer-songwriter Archie Roach AM and his extraordinary musical and charitable contributions, this year’s theme is “LET LOVE RULE” – the title taken from his seventh studio album and song of the same name.

The Reclink Community Cup event itself is a fun day of family-friendly entertainment, the Newshounds vs Bandgropers football match itself augmented by not just live music but also food, drinks and a relaxed atmosphere that firmly emphasises love, team spirit and community.

Proceeds from this fundraising event go to Reclink Australia’s life-changing programs. Reclink’s structured sport and recreation programs improve life outcomes for those experiencing mental illness, family violence, homelessness, social isolation, gambling harm, unemployment, drug, and alcohol rehabilitation and more.

“Every day, across Australia, the incredible Reclink team is running community sport and recreation programs for people in our community who need it most,” said Dave Wells, CEO of Reclink Australia. “The Reclink program has been proven to work – improved physical health, improved mental health, and greater social inclusion for participants.”

The Cup is supported by a raft of volunteers and partners to make the event possible, including MEAA, Gage Roads, City of Fremantle, Notre Dame University, Ability Action Australia, Matchless Music, CCA Productions and Minute Man Press Balcatta, plus team sponsors Varsity Fremantle (FOMO) and Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle.

The WA Reclink Community Cup bounces down at Fremantle Oval on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Tickets are on sale now through Oztix or communitycup.com.au To learn more about Reclink and to donate, visit reclink.org