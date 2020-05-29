WA PUBS TO REOPEN NEXT WEEK Cheers, Mark!



The WA State Government announced today that large venues will be able to lift their capacity to 300 patrons from Saturday, June 6.

Premier Mark McGowan has revealed the details of Phase 3 in easing COVID restrictions, stating that non-work, indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed, a five-fold increase on the current 20 person limit. “Indoor and/or outdoor venues with multiple, divided spaces may have up to 300 people, with up to 100 people in each space,” he said.

And if you’ve been eagerly awaiting your chance to grab a pint (without the pub feed), then there’s more good news today. Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol without meals from next weekend.

“This is an important and substantial move forward for our state,” McGowan said. “I hope it means many more businesses will be able to open and employ many more Western Australians.”

We've just announced the details of Phase 3 of our roadmap for the easing of restrictions, with significant changes coming into effect on Saturday 6 June. pic.twitter.com/Khz3PhZ6Cy — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) May 29, 2020

McGowan said WA would be the first state to move away from the one person per four square metres rule under phase three, replacing it with a one person per two square metres rule. He maintained that increased health and safety practices and social distancing will still be important in this next phase. “We must all continue to act responsibly and that means good physical distancing, where possible, and good personal hygiene,” he said.

