WA OPERA IN THE PARK Coming to a screen near you



West Australian Opera‘s annual summer event Opera in the Park will return in 2021, celebrating its 30th Gala Concert over two nights on Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27 at Supreme Court Gardens.

With support from City of Perth and Lotterywest, West Australian companies have joined forces for this year’s special event weekend, as West Australian Opera team up with the West Australian Opera Chorus and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra as part of the 2021 Perth Festival.

The special gala concert will feature an all-star cast including Emma Matthews, Sara Macliver and Paul O’Neill as well as some of Western Australia’s brightest emerging talent including Chelsea Burns, Lachlann Lawton and Brianna Louwen. Acclaimed soprano Penny Shaw, who recently completed her career-defining turn in last year’s hilarious production of Così fan tutte will be undertaking MC duties for the event.

Despite being held over two dates, this year’s City of Perth Opera in the Park is already at ticket capacity, given COVID restrictions in place. Consequently, West Australian Opera have launched several viewing alternatives giving people everywhere the opportunity to be part of the audience.

In an exciting partnership and a first for both companies, the Friday, February 26 performance will be livestreamed to three of Telethon 7 Community Cinemas locations including Bassendean, Burswood and Murdoch. The livestream is free, but due to capacity restrictions patrons will have to book their tickets online at communitycinemas.com.au

Alternatively, Luna Palace Cinema’s Camelot Arts in Mosman Park will host a livestream of the Saturday, February 27 performance, where patrons can enjoy popcorn and a glass of wine, champagne or beer while watching the opera in the iconic outdoor cinema, with tickets available at camelot.lunapalace.com.au

Patrons can also enjoy the concert from the comfort of home and by hosting their own watch party. The livestream is accessible via free registration on West Australian Opera’s website.

WAO Executive Director, Carolyn Chard, acknowledged that the 30th anniversary is a significant milestone and said “producing an event on this scale takes a monumental effort; and we have been fortunate that our partnerships with the City of Perth and Lotterywest, has enabled Opera in the Park to become a flagship event on the state’s summer calendar. After COVID-19 disrupted live performance we are proud to be able to reconnect with the people of Western Australia with a new COVID safe format for Opera in the Park. This includes limiting audience numbers at the event but we are able to offer two performance dates, livestream events and the chance to watch from home no matter where you reside around the state.”