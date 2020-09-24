WA OPERA Giant program for the regions



West Australian Opera have announced their return to live performances in the regions this November with a concert series set to bring the joy of live performance to regional WA after months of isolation. It’s an opportunity to be moved by the powerful voices of West Australian Opera artists and sing along to show-stopping arias in a concert of well-known operatic hits.

The series kicks off with Opera in Mandurah, a gala concert at the Boardwalk Theatre, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Monday, November 23.

This will be followed by Opera in Albany, with two gala concerts at Albany Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 27.