WA LITERALLY UNLOCKED WA’s first festival back July 18



Castaway and Venues West are proud to present the first post-restrictions live festival bill with WA UNLOCKED to be held at Mt Claremont’s, HBF Stadium on Saturday, July 18.

Promoters assure us that this is real – there’ll be no live streaming happening here. So don’t stay home!

UNLOCKED is live music, the way it was intended – on stage, with no restrictions. This will be the first stadium style concert event in Western Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions came into place back in March.

With an unashamedly all Western Australian line up, get ready to soak up some amazing tunes and dance your way out of the darkness with the dark and devilishly handsome Crooked Colours, electronic heavyweight ShockOne (pictured above) with Reija Lee, globe conquering production duo SLUMBERJACK and Perth’s supposed ‘next big thing’ Tina Says.

VenuesWest COO Peter Bauchop expressed his excitement about being part of a collaboration that will put music centre stage again after some challenging times. “It’s so exciting to see the live entertainment industry get back on its feet so quickly with this amazing event. I acknowledge the assistance provided by Zaccaria Concerts and Touring, who together with VenuesWest recognise the importance of supporting local music and the event industry. This is just the first of many concerts that will be held at a VenuesWest venue in support of music in WA, giving the local economy a much needed boost.”

WA UNLOCKED hits Mt Claremont’s HBF Stadium on Saturday, July 18. Tickets from www.ticketmaster.com.au.

