WA EXPOSÉ A rapid fire variety show



WA Exposé is a rapid fire variety show combining the best of drag, burlesque, music, comedy, circus and performance arts in a spectacular local showcase, with a diverse blend of 12 incredible acts set to light up the stage at The Rechabite on Friday, November 26.

WA Exposé is the creation of nationally acclaimed Opera Singer Aria Scarlett (pictured above) who is known for her boundary-crossing work including performing operatic vocals with aerialists, fire twirlers, dance, burlesque artists and more. More recently Scarlett added hip hop to her repertoire, touring with Downsyde and Moana Mayatrix in the theatrical production Ice Land: A Hip h’Opera, produced by Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company.

The evening’s host Serenity Von Varda is the current reigning Pop Princess and used their reign to start the Live Work Pose ball which raised thousands of dollars for Sisters Inside and the Dhadjowa Foundation.

One of the producers of WA Exposé, Joel Davis, joined the team after a highly successful run as Jimmy in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Crown Theatres earlier this year. Joel’s original electronic music has been featured on repeat at RTRFM earning them a spot on the In the Pines lineup and playing for WAM music festival.

Other highlights on the night include Danisa Snake, an up-and-coming drag performer who was just awarded Best New Drag Talent at the 2021 Proud Awards, and Cece Desist, a cabaret performer who has toured with Perth International Burlesque Festival and premiered her first solo production Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Playlist at the Ellington Jazz Club earlier this year to great acclaim.

The unique concept of WA Exposé gives all performers the exact same amount of time on stage and invites audiences to experience art forms they might not otherwise seek out. The lineup also includes E-Layin Open, Ida Ocean, Natasha Wind, Kimmy Head, Autumn Daze, Mr Widdy, Minxed Punch, and Malaika Moon, who will take to the stage during the night in a spectacular performance arts degustation.

WA Exposé hits The Rechabite on Friday, November 26. To buy tickets and for more info visit megatix.com