WA DAY FESTIVAL State of celebration



WA Day Festival is set to return in 2022, with a stacked WA live music line-up, the state’s biggest drone light show and world class food and wine. The free annual celebration goes down at Burswood Park on Monday, June 6.

Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and Jebediah will lead the line-up, with Alter Boy, Banjo Lucia, Darcie Haven, MALi JO$E, Michael Dunstan, One True North, The Struggling Kings and Supathick also hitting the main stage between 12-9:30pm.

This year the event will also feature the a special drone light show, with 500 drones set to light up the night sky, showcasing the iconic stories and images of WA all set to an epic playlist.

WA Day Festival 2022 kicks off at midday, offering plenty of free entertainment and attractions for the whole family. There’s a giant silent disco, roaming entertainers, 16 carnival rides and games, plus over 20 family fun activations including Scitech, WA Museum, Lotterywest, HBF, Channel 7, Nova and more.

There will also be over 60 food trucks offering a melting pot of multicultural cuisine, Gage Roads Bar with local beers and wines and the Lotterywest Community Stage showcasing local talent.

You can also experience the wonder of Dreamtime stories with Wadjuk Dreaming, celebrating the Whadjuk Noongar history in Western Australia with an anthology of four animated short films in the big dome.

WA Day Festival goes down at Burswood Park on Monday, June 6, 2022. For more info, head to www.celebratewa.com.au