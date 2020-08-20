WA COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS 2021 Public nominations close Friday



Nominations for the WA Country Music Awards 2021 are closing this Friday, August 21 and they are urging the public to put forward the names of WA artists and songwriters deserving of the coveted awards, set to be announced in conjunction with the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival 2021 in February.

Held annually, the awards are the pinnacle of country music in Western Australia, each year attracting a deep pool of emerging and established talent. Award recipients enjoy recognition for their outstanding achievements in music, with past award winners having gone on to be part of CMAA’s Academy of Country Music and the country music scene in the US.

Nominations are called for in a variety of categories including group, male artist, female artist, songwriter, emerging artist and junior vocalist of the year. Artists and songwriters are also encouraged to throw their hat into the ring by nominating themselves and their own singles, EPs, albums and music videos. With judging carried out by experienced country music professionals from Australia and overseas, the general public get the chance to vote for the people’s choice.

In a celebration of everything country, the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival is a popular music and camping event incorporating live performances, a street carnival with buskers and street performers, a ute and truck muster, variety show and bush poets’ breakfast – the perfect celebration to announce the winner.

The 2021 Country Music Awards Nominations close this Friday, August 21. Head to www.countrymusicwa.com.au to download a nomination form.