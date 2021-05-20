VOYAGER Back to Badlands



Perth prog-metal supergroup Voyager have rescheduled their show at Badlands Bar for the third time. Their previously scheduled show on Friday, April 23 was cancelled as the band were on their way to soundcheck following the snap lockdown decision that afternoon.

Voyager have now announced a new date on August 20, 2021 at the same venue, Badlands Bar, with the same supports Those Who Dream and Mage. Tickets for any of the previously cancelled shows will still be valid for this new date.

Voyager will play Badlands Bar on Friday, August 20. Tickets are available through Beardfoot.com.au, or for more info head to the Facebook event page.