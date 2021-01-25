VIOLA VIRUS: A MAJOR-KEY METAL MUSICAL Metal health



Don’t look now but there is a new virus in town, a Viola Virus! From the creative mind that bought you smash Fringe hits such as last year’s sell-out Trump 2020 the MAGA Musical, 2019’s Don’t Draw Pictures of Dicks: The One-Man Musical and 2018’s Human Services, Pilbara based musical-comedian Viola Willy returns to Fringe in 2021 with his latest comical satire; VIOLA VIRUS: A Major-Key Metal Musical. Ahead of its run of shows from Thursday, February 4 until Sunday, February 7 at Arena at The Aberdeen Hotel (get more info and tickets here), MICHAEL HOLLICK got the low-down from Viola Willy himself.

How would you describe your show in your own words?

It is a musical story about how the viola, the violin’s overweight cousin, will take over your life with its awesomeness and finally drive you insane.

What kind of people do you think will enjoy VIOLA VIRUS: A Major-Key Metal Musical the most?

Anyone who likes a joke and loves music. Orchestral players should come down for all the viola jokes. Viola-players are like drummers in a rock band. The others are always ripping on us for screwing up, especially those awful bullies the violinists. The show’s music is all heavy metal so the metal crowd can come down too. An added bonus is that it will annoy the violinists. Music lovers who don’t like metal will enjoy it as well because the songs are all in happy-sounding major keys and have melodies you can sing along to. Those guys don’t have to enter the mosh pit if they don’t want to.

How long have you been preparing for Fringe 2021?

When COVID started to hit in March 2020, my reaction was to write metal songs, but instead of dark and dramatic music in the minor key I wanted to laugh and look on the bright side so out came these metal songs in major keys that sounded happy. Then in November, once I had committed to performing at Fringe, I smashed out the lyrics and music to all nine original songs I use in the show. Not to boast, but it is sounding epic!

What is one thing are you most looking forward to sharing with audiences the most with this show?

Viola Virus is a musical with crazy music and just as crazy characters and I am really looking forward to sharing the characters with others. I play all of the characters; men and women, each with different accents and attitudes, but they are all crazy! I find acting crazy is easy when you are singing in a crazy voice and playing a crazy viola part at the same time.

What do you think differentiates your show from the other Fringe 2021 shows?

What makes it different is the music. It sounds happy but also has the frantic energy of metal, so it sounds like you are so happy it’s driving you nuts! The audience will leave singing the tunes with smiles on their faces. They may even decide to take up playing viola, but I must warn them: be careful not to catch the Viola Virus.

And finally, what fruit is your show most like? And why?

An orange, with the peel still on. Bitter on the outside but deliciously sweet in the middle.