VENGABOYS The Vengaboys are coming



Dutch Eurodance idols Vengaboys are bringing their 25th Anniversary Tour to Australia and New Zealand this summer. The Vengabus is set to roll into Metro City on Sunday, February 19.

For the fans that really do like to party, Vengaboys are bringing along a stack of special guests on the tour, including Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz.

Vengaboys, featuring Cowboy Donny, Captain Kim, PartyGirl D’Nice and SailorBoy Robin, have over 700 million YouTube views, 1.5 million subscribers and more than 4.3 million Spotify monthly listeners.

The Vengaboys live experience showcases their smash hits, Up & Down, Kiss (When The Sun Don’t Shine), We Like To Party!, Uncle John from Jamaica, Boom Boom Boom Boom!!, We’re Going to Ibiza! and Shalala lala, along with current top-40 party anthems.

Vengaboys bring their 25th Anniversary Tour to Metro City on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au