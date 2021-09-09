VAXTHENATION Entertainment industry pushes for return of live shows



As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up across the nation, Australia’s $36.4 billion Live Entertainment Industry is speaking out. More than 400 of Australia’s biggest artists and performers have joined forces with leading tour promoters, music festivals, venues, ticketing agencies, record labels, comedy producers, theatre, opera and dance companies, media outlets, industry associations, peak bodies and global brands to launch #VAXTHENATION – a new campaign asking Australians to help “stop the interruptions” and get vaccinated.

Spearheaded by the newly established LIVE Alliance (Live Industry Venues + Entertainment) – which includes representatives from organisations like the Association of Artist Managers, Australian Live Music Business Council, APRA AMCOS, Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group, Live Nation, Secret Sounds, TEG and more – #VAXTHENATION has received widespread support from the country’s Live Events Industry.

Lending their names to #VAXTHENATION are over 225 performers including Powderfinger, Jimmy Barnes, Tim Minchin, Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy, Paul Kelly, Archie Roach, Amy Shark, John Williamson, Birds Of Tokyo, Tom Gleeson, Amyl & The Sniffers, Hilltop Hoods, Nazeem Hussain, Marcia Hines, Midnight Oil, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Briggs, Judith Lucy, Daryl Braithwaite, Human Nature and countless more.

#VAXTHENATION aims to remind all Australians of the magic of live events. It kicked off this week with a national television campaign soundtracked by multi-Platinum ARIA winners Powderfinger, who donated the use of their iconic hit single My Happiness.

With a target of 80% agreed by National Cabinet, the LIVE Alliance says vaccinations are not only important for overall public health but an essential step in stopping the ongoing and devastating effect to our live entertainment and events industry. LIVE Alliance members say “the impact of the pandemic on Australia’s world-leading music, theatre, comedy and live entertainment industries has been truly devastating. Getting vaccinated is the crucial step fans can take which will allow us to join together and enjoy the unbeatable magic of live performance once again.”

For further details and information on where to get your jab at vaxthenation.com.au