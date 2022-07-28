VANCE JOY Sweet tour news



Vance Joy has added a Western Australian date to his national tour. The singer songwriter will perform at 3 Oceans Winery in Margaret River on Saturday, November 12 in support of his latest album, In Our Own Sweet Time. He will be joined by special guests Noah Dillon, Budjerah, Mia Wray and Darcie Haven.

Vance Joy’s hits, including Riptide, Mess is Mine, Fire and the Flood, Saturday Sun and his latest smashes, Missing Piece and Clarity – have been streamed more than 3.2 billion times around the world. He has also appeared on an impressive list of US and UK TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Myers, Jools Holland, The Today Show and Good Morning America.

He has performed at major festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Splendour in the Grass, and toured stadiums in direct support of pop powerhouses Taylor Swift and P!NK.

Vance Joy has won three ARIA Awards and had three chart-topping albums – 2014’s Dream Your Life Away, 2018’s Nation of Two, and this year’s In Our Own Sweet Time. Ten of his songs are now ARIA-certified platinum or multi-platinum, including his breakout hit Riptide, which is currently 12x platinum. Riptide also topped triple j’s Hottest 100 and was APRA’s Song of the Year in 2014.

Vance Joy plays 3 Oceans Winery in Margaret River on Saturday, November 12, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to 3oceans.oztix.com.au