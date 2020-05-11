VALE JERRY STILLER Comedy icon, Seinfeld star, Ben Stiller’s father dead at 92



American actor Jerry Stiller, best known for his roles in the television shows Seinfeld and The King of Queens, has died aged 92. His Emmy Award-winning son Ben Stiller announced his father’s death on social media, saying his father died of natural causes.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” he wrote. “He will be greatly missed.”

Stiller was a multi-talented performer who appeared in an assortment of movies, playing in John Waters’ twisted comedy Hairspray and opposite his son Ben in the comedy cult favourite Zoolander, the manager of the dimwitted male model Derek Zoolander.

Stiller made himself known to a new generation in the latter stages of his career playing the role of Frank Costanza, the short-tempered father of George, in Seinfeld.

Stiller was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, in 2007.

RIP Jerry Stiller (1927-2020).