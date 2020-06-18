UNLEASHED Live burlesque back at the Rosie



Burlesque lovers, rejoice! With the COVID-19 WA government restrictions hitting phase 3, venues are back offering entertainment and Perth based neo-cabaret company Sugar Blue Burlesque alongside the Rosemount Hotel will be the first in Perth to present some live burlesque shows throughout June and July, kicking off with Unleashed on Friday, June 19 at 8:30pm, before continuing fortnightly on Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 17.

Join a fabulously fierce and saucy cast of burlesque artists as they hit the stage once again, ready to perform with wild abandon once more.

Hosted by the fabulous MC Dee Dee Luscious, the star-studded cast of the first show includes Miss Burlesque Australia 2019 winner Bettie Bombshell as well as Burlesque songbird Malaika Moon, sensational showgirls FiFi Fontaine, Kitty Littéur, Sugar Blue’s feature student Eva Leviosa, and more students from the Sugar Blue Burlesque academy.

Sugar Blue Burlesque presents Unleashed live at The Rosemount Hotel on Friday, June 19, Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 17. Click here for tickets.