UNICORN Cool cats



Following their debut single Circus that came out earlier this year, local moody alt-pop outfit Unicorn have announced the release of their second single Cats with a special launch show at Clancy’s Fremantle on Friday, July 1. Joining them to celebrate the occasion will be local acts Legs Electric, Rose Parker Band and Rachel Rose.

Cats was recorded at Blackbird Studio with sound engineer Dave Parkin and mastered by King William. It will be available to stream from Wednesday, June 29 and you can pre-save it here.

“Dave encouraged us to use additional instruments to create the lush atmospheric sounds in Cats,” said lead singer/songwriter Jenna Hardie about the recording process. “The Hammond organ added a lovely rich and grand sound to the song, creating a more dramatic and robust effect. Dave’s concepts and creative input provided Unicorn with the opportunity to record the song in a way that really captured the intent and vision of what Cats is all about.”

Unicorn launch their new single Cats at Clancy’s Fremantle on Friday, July 1, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au