UFO GO Out of this world



Melbourne trio UFO Go have just shared their new single Way Back When. Blending alt-rock, emo and 90s indie influences, the track offers a taste of the band’s upcoming album May Fear Never Stop You, which is due out next year.

“Way Back When is a song about the mid-20s angst of coming to terms with who you are, and the death of the ego that makes your teen years and early-20s feel so apocalyptic,” said UFO Go. “We learn to let go and forgive ourselves of the mistakes we made learning to be people, in the hope that we might go to bed one day and not remember the day we called our teacher mum, or the time we told a joke that made somebody cry.”

Way Back When was recorded at the band’s private home studios with production by Mike Miller (vocals, guitar), who has also produced tracks for other indie artists.

The eccentric music video to Way Back When was filmed in their hometown of Williamstown, and directed by Mike Miller with extras from the Melbourne Actors Centre.

The band will be celebrate the release of Way Back When at a single launch later this month.“At our single launch at the Workers Club we’ll be playing most of the songs off our new album, May Fear Never Stop You,” they said. “We’ve developed a set that delivers the experience of the album with interstitial tracks that expand on the themes of the songs, with spoken word segments written alongside the lyrics of the album, and a programmed lighting show to match.”

UFO Go released their first full length LP nottoogoodthanks in 2018, and single Stay in 2021. With over 50K streams on Spotify alone, the young trio have performed at the Yarraville Festival and Swan Hill NYE Festival, and supported a swag of Melbourne artists such as: Hanny J (Clowns), Anty (The Bennies), Axe Girl, Franco Cozzo and Mylk.

UFO Go have released their new single and video Way Back When from their upcoming album, May Fear Never Stop You, which is due in 2023. Follow UFO on Facebook or instagram for updates on new music and upcoming live shows.