UBUD WRITERS & READERS FESTIVAL Flavour-packed program

Perth audiences can look forward to “a cultural fusion experience unlike any other” this year, as the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival hits The Rechabite from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23.

Going down in the Main Hall, writers from Indonesia, Singapore and the Ukraine will join Australian and WA creatives for the packed three-day festival.

Now in its second year, the festival is the result of an exclusive partnership between Writing WA and the world-renowned Ubud Writers & Readers Festival, which has run for almost 20 years.

Writing WA CEO Sharon Flindell said the 2022 Perth program was rich in flavour and diversity.

“We know there’s a real appetite now for events that are truly immersive experiences; that bring us together and teach us more about each other,” she said.

“The UWRF Perth program will feature panel sessions that dive into subjects as diverse as international surf culture, human rights, writing about trauma and the human experience of war. It will also include culinary events, film screenings and much more.”

Highlights include Paon – a three-course literary lunch prepared by Michelin-trained Executive Chef Wayan Kresna Yasa and featuring two Miles Franklin authors, Jennifer Down and Josephine Wilson, in conversation with Gillian O’Shaughnessy.

The Ubud Writers & Readers Festival Perth hits The Rechabite from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to uwrfperth.writingwa.org