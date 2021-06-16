UB40 Bigga the better



The UK’s most successful reggae band, UB40 have announced their eagerly anticipated return to Australia to celebrate their 40th anniversary, and the release of their first new record in more than five years. Having previously sold out their 2015, 2017 and 2018 Australian tours, the Birmingham legends will hit Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Following 2019’s critically acclaimed original album For The Many, UB40 will release Bigga Baggariddim on Tuesday, June 29, an album of seminal reggae collaborations with artists spanning four continents and seven decades of recording experience including House of Shem, Tippa Irie, BLVK H3RO, Inner Circle, Pablo Rider and more.

“We really enjoy collaborations, and this is a natural progression from the original Baggariddim (1985), only more international, and a perfect companion to our last album For The Many because it uses the same rhythms/backing tracks, but features some of the reggae friends we’ve met and worked with around the world” said guitarist and vocalist Robin Campbell.

UB40 are one of the most successful reggae bands of all time. Their achievements include 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart (including three UK no. 1s), four Grammy Awards nominations, two US no. 1s and in excess of 100 million album sales.

Bigga Baggariddim is out Tuesday, June 29, 2021. UB40’S 40th Anniversary Australian Tour hits Riverside Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketek.com.au