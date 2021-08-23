TYLER, THE CREATOR Perf quake



Tyler, The Creator will head down under next year for his Call Me If You Get Lost Arena Tour of Australia and New Zealand. After kicking off the tour in New Zealand, the Grammy Award winner will hit Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, July 26 before heading across to play shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

These new dates will be the Tyler, The Creator’s first Australian headline tour in over eight years.

Following the recent release of his universally acclaimed new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, Tyler, The Creator has amassed more than 353 million streams and counting.

Joining Tyler, The Creator as special guest on all Australian and New Zealand dates is American singer-songwriter and producer Kali Uchis. Initially garnering the attention of the music industry with her 2012 mixtape Drunken Babble and followed by her debut EP Por Vida (2015), Kali Uchis has since supported the likes of Leon Bridges on his Coming Home tour (2015), Gorillaz’ on their Humanz tour (2017-2018) and Lana Del Rey on her LA To The Moon tour (2018).

Tyler, The Creator hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, July 6, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 2 from ticketek.com.au