Travelling Film Festivals for Students in Australia in 2020



Being a student in Australia can be exciting. It is an opportunity for learners to fulfill their academic dreams. At the same time, students need to travel widely so that can get the necessary exposure. Film festivals allow learners to broaden their exposure while in college. You should attend the following film festivals in 2020.

Melbourne International Film Festival

Most of the time, you will find it difficult to get a good film to watch. However, the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) exists to offer you the best movies you need. Founded in 1952, MIFF remains one of the world's oldest film festivals.

Reasons to visit MIFF

Experience Australian culture. Over the years, Melbourne Film Festival has remained a significant cultural icon in Australian culture. It offers transformative cultural experiences for those who wish to experience what it means to be Australian.

While you can use social media to connect with remarkable people in the film industry, you can grow stronger networks when you meet them one-on-one.

Get a deal. Attending the festival may be expensive for you especially if you are operating on a tight budget. However, it is an effective way of securing film deals for a small price tag. You may be having an idea of making a film but you have been unable because of the costs involved. Attending the festival can assist you to demonstrate to executives what you can do which may eventually earn you a good deal

Participate in Q&A. You have the opportunity to ask your favorite filmmakers questions and learn more about the industry.

Studies can be tedious and monotonous. You need to take a break and relax. MIFF provides bold and entertaining programming to enable you to discover the world around you while at the same time relaxing and enjoying.

Top interesting movies on the Sydney Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival (SFF) takes place every June for 12 days. The event brings together the world’s best new films. Some of the top films that showed in 2019 include:

Brittany Runs A Marathon

The Wandering Chef

Slam, Martha: A Picture Story

My Name is Daniel

Flatland

Reasons to visit SFF

Get discounted tickets. All of us enjoy discounts and SFF ensures that you get amazing discounts. This is critical since you can manage to book your ticket at a favorable price.

Learn more about cinema. The SFF is more than sitting back and reviewing great movies. It offers inspiring sessions where you can interact with re-known filmmakers. Here, you can learn the latest techniques in film production.

A variety of films. SFF knows that students need to have a wide experience in filmmaking. Consequently, the festival includes a variety of genres to meet the diverse needs of the participants. You will see short films, documentaries, horror movies, Sci-Fi movies among others.

Amazing after party. After watching the amazing films, you will get a chance to attend the after parties where you can relax as you interact with other participants. At the same time, you can connect with people who could be critical for your future career in the film industry. Do not shy from attending the after parties since you will have plenty of time to interact with other participants.

Kickstart for your career. Many Australian filmmakers have jumpstarted their careers after being screened in SFF. As a student, you need to jumpstart your talent and SFF will allow you to do that. As a young filmmaker, being selected is a huge step to getting the recognition you require. Winning is even better because you will get a chance to be nominated in more prestigious awards.

How to Join Festivals and spend less

Attending festival films for students can be expensive and beyond the reach of a majority. You may find it challenging to afford the costs of the tickets, yet you would like to attend. If this is the case, then the following three ways will enable you to spend less money on film festivals:

Become a journalist and visit them for free

Journalists attend the films for free because they will assist in publicizing the event. You can take advantage of your journalistic skills to join the festivals for free. For instance, you can begin a blog where you review films.

Use Share Pass

With a Share Pass, you can access any 12 standard sessions in MIFF. You can redeem up to four tickets per session and hence spend less with your friends.

Use a Mini pass

A Mini Pass will allow you to book 10 standard festival sessions and also three bonus off-peak sessions. With a Mini Pass, you will be saving at least $75 in MIFF.

Take advantage of the three approaches to attend film festivals at a minimal cost. Do not let your tight budget prevent you from participating in these life-changing events.

Conclusively, attending films for festivals is critical for learners. Australian students should take advantage of the available film festivals to expose themselves to the film industry. For those who wish to pursue film making, the exposure the events offer is critical in developing their talents. Since it is possible to join festivals and spend less money, students operating on a tight budget can now attend them.