Top Types of Online Blackjack



You’ve decided to spend your evening playing blackjack? For those of you looking at online blackjack Australia, you will be pleased to find out that there are tons of great variants of the game out there. If you go back to the 18th century, there was just one game to try the twenty-one invented by the French, but things have really changed. Let’s take a look at some of the top versions of the game that will surely make an impression on you.

Blackjack Perfect Pairs

Blackjack Perfect Pairs is a great option for blackjack enthusiasts. The game will allow you to place a side bet that is wagered against the odds of your two cards producing a perfect pair. If this game condition is satisfied, you will immediately see the bet reward you an extra bit of money.

Now, the downside is that if you don’t get two cards that are of equal value, then your side bet will fail. There is some debate whether this type of bet is actually worth it and helpful to you as a consumer. Most players agree that it’s a fun novelty, but those who focus on optimal results would most likely run without any side bets and focus on beating the dealer head-on.

Blackjack Switch

Now, for anyone who has played blackjack long enough, the idea of switching cards between hands is not exactly new. However, the majority of blackjack games out there won’t allow you to switch cards between newly-split hands. There is one that does and it has quickly become a bit of a hit with players. Blackjack Switch will let you trade cards between a newly-split hand which is often fun as you can get an edge over the dealer.

There are all sorts of variations to the rules, but you have to look into the Switch rules of your specific casino. They will change and you may not be allowed to hit on aces, for example (not necessarily true for all casinos) or not be able to double down after a split. However, there is always a version of Blackjack Switch that will be worth your while and you will definitely benefit from the experience.

European Blackjack

We could hardly talk about variations of blackjack game online and not mention European Blackjack. This is the classic version of the game that has led to the creation of all of the rest and that is what makes it so popular today. The game European Blackjack is designed to give the player a great house edge and virtually all strategies for the game are derived for it, which is understandable. Even money pays 1:1, blackjack pays 3:2 and insurance in this version pays 2:1. If you are looking for a version of the game that will provide you with a great foothold in blackjack, that is it!

Blackjack Party

Who is ready to have a party? Well, Blackjack Party may be just the right game for you if you are feeling in a festive mood. The objective of the game is to beat the dealer by drawing cards without exceeding 21 in total value – as with all other versions apparently!

The version of the game is played as a live dealer variation and not an RNG version. This means that you will be hosted by a live dealer and have a very realistic experience. Usually, the table can host up to seven players you can communicate with through a chat.

There are side bets in this version of the game, including the perfect pairs and 21+3 side bets which could offer handsome payouts of 25:1 and 100:1 respectively. Blackjack Party really kicks the entire blackjack gameplay up in a higher gear and that is good news for fans of the game.

Free Bet Blackjack

The free bet version of blackjack is actually pretty cool. You can split and double one time each of your hands for free. Yes, you have read this correctly. There is no need to commit more money to benefit from this one feature, which is an interesting blackjack mechanic. So why not give it a try?