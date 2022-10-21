Top Tips for Planning a Road Trip

Sometimes you just need to get away, and although jumping on a plane and escaping to another side of the world can be exciting, sometimes hitting the road can be just as adventurous. A classic road trip is something that can be enjoyed solo, with your best friends, or with your family, and it’s a great way to go exploring and take a break from your usual routine.

Whether you want to go for a long weekend, two weeks, or a few months, it’s important to plan your road trip well, even if you do want to leave a little room for spontaneity, to make sure that you’re safe and get the most out of your experience. Below are a few quick tips to keep in mind.

1. Plan Rest Stops

When you are starting to map out a route for your road trip, it’s important to look out for suitable places to stop and rest along the way. Driving hours can be exhausting, and you need to think about your safety and other people in the car and on the road. There will be various rest stops along the highways, but you might also want to look at places you can spend the night between your main destinations if the journey between them is particularly long.

2. Find a Suitable Vehicle

Another important factor in a road trip is the vehicle that you’re choosing to travel in. You might decide to lease or buy an RV for the trip, or you may be happy and comfortable with your own car, but if you don’t have one that you think will fit your group or if it isn’t suitable for the kind of journey you’re planning to make, you may want to look at hiring a car instead. You can do this with ease by using car rental services like this one in Cairns.

3. Car Maintenance

Even if your car is running smoothly and has passed recent inspections with flying colors, it’s a good idea to take some essentials for car maintenance with you. Things like jump cables, water, a spare tire, and so forth will all be useful in case of an emergency. You should also check your roadside cover policy if you have one or sign up for one if you don’t.

4. Plan Backup Routes

It’s always smart to have a backup route that can take you to your destinations or for your return home. These routes might take longer, but if there are road works or closures along the way you intend to go, at least you know how to get around this issue.

You might find that using a Satnav will be beneficial for this, as they often update based on current traffic or other incidents and can provide alternative routes for you. However, it’s good to know one or two yourself without the Satnav in case it fails.

If you are planning to hit the road for your next getaway, remember these quick tips to help you plan for it and get the most out of your holiday.