TOP global changes coming to second passports

We know with certainty that this year is a symbol of change. Your personal growth and business development. Your stable and desirable lifestyle. Your freedom to live and work where and when you want.
Sounds like a movie dream? But it is not. All this is possible due to the concept of second citizenship.
So, what’s going to happen in 2022? Read this article, and you’ll find out the most recent updates coming to the global investment migration market in 2022.
1. Portugal’s Golden Visa has changed
Major change: In 2022, most options of the Portugal Golden Visa have significantly grown in price. By introducing new rules, the government aims to promote investment in low-density areas, urban renovation, etc.
There is also a 20% discount if the commercial property is located in a designated ‘low-density’ area.
Key Takeaways
One of the most significant changes relates to the real estate industry.
Real estate changes
- Investors can’t buy residential properties in high-density areas (Porto, Algarve, etc.)
- Residential properties can be accessed only in designated areas of Portugal.
The minimum investment — €500,000. You can also buy it for €350,000 if investing in a rehabilitation project
- Commercial property can be bought anywhere in Portugal.
The minimum investment — €500,000. You can also buy it for €350,000 if investing in a rehabilitation project
- Both types of properties are available in autonomous islands — Madeira and Azores
The approved changes also refer to other aspects:
- Investment by capital transfer is now €1,500,000
- Investment in research activities increased to €500,000
- Investment by capital transfer for the acquisition of units of investment funds or venture capital funds increased to €500,000
- Investment in existing Portugal-based business increased to €500,000
Benefits of Portugal Residency (Portugal Golden Visa)
- The fastest way to get European Union citizenship (for your family and you)
- Visa-free access to the Schengen area and the right to live, work, and study in Portugal
- Low stay requirement (only 7 days a year)
- Possibility to invest in liquid real estate
- Relatively affordable investment options
- Beneficial tax regime (NHR) for 10 years
- 100% return on investment with preservation of Portuguese residency
- Minimum investment from €280,000
- Family members can be included in the application
- Great international and Portuguese schools and universities
- International quality healthcare clinics and hospitals
- No Portuguese language test (no need to know Portuguese language)
- Portugal is one of the most favorable countries for business
- Live in a safe country with affordable living costs and high quality of life
2. Saint Kitts and Nevis’s discount for families has expired
Major change: Saint Kitts and Nevis’s discount for big families was one of the most lucrative offers on the market. However, from January 2022, the program got back to the original prices.
But don’t be discouraged! The government of Saint Kitts and Nevis created a new proposition — an Alternative Investment Option. By means of this offer, you can invest only $170,000 for a family of four.
Benefits of Saint Kitts and Nevis’s Citizenship
- Visa-free or visa on arrival access to 156 countries, including the UK, Schengen, Brazil, and Singapore
- No global income, dividends, wealth, and inheritance tax
- Possibility to get long-term visas to the USA and Canada
- You can remotely obtain a passport in just 45 days
- The largest selection of real estate for investment
- Dual citizenship
- Residency is not required
- Transfer of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by inheritance
- Fully remote procedure
3. Saint Lucia extends Covid-19 Relief Bond Option
Major change: The popular Covid-19 Relief Bond Option cut the prices by half.
This is a drop-dead bargain, especially for big families.
Whilst earlier investing in government bonds could cost $500,000. For now, it’s only $250,000 ($300,000 in the case of applying with four dependents).
Benefits of St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment
- Visa-free or visa on arrival access to 146 countries
- Possibility to get long-term visas to the USA and Canada
- No global income, dividends, wealth, and inheritance tax
- Benefits for children in British universities
- All family members can obtain citizenship within 1.5-2 months
- Fully remote procedure
- Dual citizenship
- Favorable tax system
- One of the TOP countries for crypto investors
4. Montenegro extends Citizenship-by-Investment Program by one year (with some changes)
Major change: Montenegro has decided to extend its RBI program till the end of 2022. But keep in mind that the price of investment has doubled.
Actual price for Montenegro RBI — €200,000
Benefits of Montenegro Residency-by-Investment
- Fast processing, citizenship issued in 2-3 months
- Montenegro is expected to join the EU in 2025
- A strategic geographical location with access to the Adriatic Sea
- No requirement to reside in the country or know the language
- Dual citizenship is allowed
- Visa-free travel or visa upon arrival in more than 125 countries, including the EU & Schengen countries, Hong Kong, South Korea
- Opportunity to get an E-2 visa to the USA
- No language requirements
- NATO Member
- Porto Montenegro — one of the best yachting marinas in the world
- Public healthcare is free both for citizens and residents
- Free education for children
- Low taxes as compared to EU
