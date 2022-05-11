TOP global changes coming to second passports

We know with certainty that this year is a symbol of change. Your personal growth and business development. Your stable and desirable lifestyle. Your freedom to live and work where and when you want.

Sounds like a movie dream? But it is not. All this is possible due to the concept of second citizenship.

So, what’s going to happen in 2022? Read this article, and you’ll find out the most recent updates coming to the global investment migration market in 2022.

1. Portugal’s Golden Visa has changed

Major change: In 2022, most options of the Portugal Golden Visa have significantly grown in price. By introducing new rules, the government aims to promote investment in low-density areas, urban renovation, etc.

There is also a 20% discount if the commercial property is located in a designated ‘low-density’ area.

Key Takeaways

One of the most significant changes relates to the real estate industry.

Real estate changes

Investors can’t buy residential properties in high-density areas (Porto, Algarve, etc.)

Residential properties can be accessed only in designated areas of Portugal.

The minimum investment — €500,000. You can also buy it for €350,000 if investing in a rehabilitation project

Commercial property can be bought anywhere in Portugal.

The minimum investment — €500,000. You can also buy it for €350,000 if investing in a rehabilitation project

Both types of properties are available in autonomous islands — Madeira and Azores

The approved changes also refer to other aspects:

Investment by capital transfer is now €1,500,000

is now €1,500,000 Investment in research activities increased to €500,000

increased to €500,000 Investment by capital transfer for the acquisition of units of investment funds or venture capital funds increased to €500,000

increased to €500,000 Investment in existing Portugal-based business increased to €500,000

Benefits of Portugal Residency (Portugal Golden Visa)

The fastest way to get European Union citizenship (for your family and you)

Visa-free access to the Schengen area and the right to live, work, and study in Portugal

Low stay requirement (only 7 days a year)

Possibility to invest in liquid real estate

Relatively affordable investment options

Beneficial tax regime (NHR) for 10 years

100% return on investment with preservation of Portuguese residency

Minimum investment from €280,000

Family members can be included in the application

Great international and Portuguese schools and universities

International quality healthcare clinics and hospitals

No Portuguese language test (no need to know Portuguese language)

Portugal is one of the most favorable countries for business

Live in a safe country with affordable living costs and high quality of life

2. Saint Kitts and Nevis’s discount for families has expired

Major change: Saint Kitts and Nevis’s discount for big families was one of the most lucrative offers on the market. However, from January 2022, the program got back to the original prices.

But don’t be discouraged! The government of Saint Kitts and Nevis created a new proposition — an Alternative Investment Option. By means of this offer, you can invest only $170,000 for a family of four.

Benefits of Saint Kitts and Nevis’s Citizenship

Visa-free or visa on arrival access to 156 countries, including the UK, Schengen, Brazil, and Singapore

No global income, dividends, wealth, and inheritance tax

Possibility to get long-term visas to the USA and Canada

You can remotely obtain a passport in just 45 days

The largest selection of real estate for investment

Dual citizenship

Residency is not required

Transfer of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by inheritance

Fully remote procedure

3. Saint Lucia extends Covid-19 Relief Bond Option

Major change: The popular Covid-19 Relief Bond Option cut the prices by half.

This is a drop-dead bargain, especially for big families.

Whilst earlier investing in government bonds could cost $500,000. For now, it’s only $250,000 ($300,000 in the case of applying with four dependents).

Benefits of St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment

Visa-free or visa on arrival access to 146 countries

Possibility to get long-term visas to the USA and Canada

No global income, dividends, wealth, and inheritance tax

Benefits for children in British universities

All family members can obtain citizenship within 1.5-2 months

Fully remote procedure

Dual citizenship

Favorable tax system

One of the TOP countries for crypto investors

4. Montenegro extends Citizenship-by-Investment Program by one year (with some changes)

Major change: Montenegro has decided to extend its RBI program till the end of 2022. But keep in mind that the price of investment has doubled.

Actual price for Montenegro RBI — €200,000

Benefits of Montenegro Residency-by-Investment

Fast processing, citizenship issued in 2-3 months

Montenegro is expected to join the EU in 2025

A strategic geographical location with access to the Adriatic Sea

No requirement to reside in the country or know the language

Dual citizenship is allowed

Visa-free travel or visa upon arrival in more than 125 countries, including the EU & Schengen countries, Hong Kong, South Korea

Opportunity to get an E-2 visa to the USA

No language requirements

NATO Member

Porto Montenegro — one of the best yachting marinas in the world

Public healthcare is free both for citizens and residents

Free education for children

Low taxes as compared to EU

So, where in the world does your heart belong? Do not hesitate to contact our experts, and our professionally assembled team can help you create the best portfolio of citizenships, researching which second nationality suits your needs best and help you acquire it.