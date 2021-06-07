Top Gambling Movies that You Must Watch if You Love Gambling



Gambling has been one of the most favorite pastimes since early civilization. The first card game was played in China around the 9th century, and Venice opened the first casino in 1638.

Over the years, casinos have turned into luxurious places, resembling richness and enticing people to play. Astounding buildings were built to accommodate tons of gamblers every day, and entire cities like Monte Carlo and Las Vegas are the main places you want to visit and try your luck.

With so many people who love gambling so much, even the filmmakers are creating casino-inspired movies that gamblers should not miss! With that being said, below are the must-watch top casino-inspired movies of all time.

Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale

Ian Fleming wrote the novel Casino Royale, which waited 53 years before making its way to the silver screen. The story is about young James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, who has recently got a license to kill and the “00 status.” His mission is to keep Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen, from winning a high-stakes poker game in Montenegro. Le Chiffre is the world’s terrorists’ ruthless personal banker.

The movie will take the world’s favorite spy to different places until he finishes all his missions in true Bond fashion.

Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will give you the feeling of indulgent freedom, which is what you will feel upon watching the famous film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, directed by Terry Gilliam. This movie shows the ’70s life through a drug-experimenting journalist’s point of view.

The dark comedy features Raul Duke’s (Johnny Depp) narcotic-induced adventure and his lawyer and friend Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro). You will feel paranoia and fear, and you will get to see the most famous casinos of the past, and if you have never experienced Las Vegas yet, watching this movie will tell you how it feels!

Ted Griffin’s Oceans 11

How will you rob a modern casino in Las Vegas, equipped with top-notch surveillance systems and an impenetrable vault, and carry out a little revenge? Oceans 11 is a story of a person with a thief’s brain along with his ten like-minded friends.

In this movie, a former convict, Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, assembled 11 professionals to steal $1150 million from his ex-wife’s boyfriend. Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) is a ruthless and greedy casino owner who will soon lose a girlfriend and a huge amount of money, most creatively and spectacularly. This film is wrapped in Las Vegas elegance.

David Levien and Brian Koppelman’s Rounders

Two childhood friends and highly skilled poker players need to play their last poker game to seal some old scores. After being freed from prison, Lester “Worm” Murphy (Edward Norton), an unapologetic cheat, has a huge debt. He calls Mike McDermott (Matt Damon) an honest player and promised his girlfriend not to gamble again after losing to a Russian gangster, Teddy, played by John Malkovich.

When Mike finds out that Lester’s debt is owed to the Russian gangster, he agreed to play poker one last time to beat Teddy. The movie is all about poker, strategy, and winning excitingly.

Nicholas Pileggi’s Casino

Director Martin Scorsese turns Nicholas Pileggi’s book into a silver screen masterpiece. The story is set in 1970s Vegas, where Sam Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a low-level mobster, runs the Tangiers casino’s mob.

Sam started his job with great success, but his job becomes harder as years go by and the characters’ lives become untangled. He started to have problems with enforcer Nicky Santoro, his loose cannon. Then, his ex-hustler wife, along with Lester Diamond, her con-artist ex, made things more complicated. Some corrupt politicians joined the party, putting Sam’s life in greater danger.

The thrill you feel while gambling is indisputable. The suspense of the game will get your adrenaline pumping and your blood racing through your veins, driving you to play more. Whether you are playing in traditional or online casinos, you’ll find these movies that have captured the game’s magic and made their way to the big screen exciting!

