Top events and festivals to attend in Adelaide

Adelaide has so much on offer in terms of festivals and events, you’re really spoilt for choice. The area combines amazing food and drink, nightlife, beaches and stunning architecture, providing the perfect backdrop for the many world class events. From live music to theatre, you’ll never be short of places to visit.

The Adelaide Fringe – the largest arts festival in the South Hemisphere

One of the most famous events in Adelaide is the Fringe festival, that combines all the different types of art forms. You can find theatre, live music, circus acts, comedy shows and so much more. The streets come alive with a buzz, in the February sunshine, locals pour out of their houses to the venues dotted all around the city to celebrate art in all it’s shapes and sizes. We’d recommend looking for accommodation early on if you’re thinking of going to Adelaide around the end of February. Property search engines like Rentola Adelaide, will allow you to filter your preferences, and make your property search easy and headache free. You can find many listings close to all the Fringe activities and enjoy your stay.

Ymgerman, Canva.com

Tasting Australia – The best food and drink festival in Adelaide

Held at the end of April/beginning of May in Adelaide is Tasting Australia, a foodie’s dream, celebrating the food and drink of Southern Australia. This event originally started in 1997 and has gone from strength to strength ever since, with some award-winning world-class chefs, useful workshops, wine tastings and much more. Over the 10-day festival you can enjoy the very best on offer in terms of gastronomy in the country.

Tourism Australia, Canva.com

Groovin the ‘Moo – Adelaide’s grooviest music festival

Every autumn, Aussies save the date for one of the best music festivals on offer in the country, Groovin the Moo, set in Adelaide’s showground. Not only does it offer a fabulous line up of international artists but it’s a great way to show off your cool fashion statements. The crowd is rather hipster and trendy, and you’ll be sure to discover your next favorite artist here! You can get all the information and tickets on their website.

WOMADelaide – a festival for cultural and creative diversity in Adelaide

Be it dance, film, music, or theatre, WOMADelaide has something for everyone. Starting in 1992, this event has become a focal point every year for art lovers. Set in the Botanic Park over 7 stages, thousands of people assist every year with a stunning setting. The city comes to life, and everyone enjoys the rich program of shows, performances, and gigs.

Southern Australia’s event for film lovers: The Adelaide Film Festival

Usually taking place at the end of October, the Adelaide Film Festival is the meeting point for actors, directors, producers, and film lovers, to watch, discuss and analyze the industry’s new productions over a 12-day event in the heart of the city. With a rich program of screenings, talks and side events, attendees enrich themselves by learning about all aspects of their passion: Film. The AFF showcases local and international talent, with critics and the jury voting on their favorite films, to see who deserves one of the many prestigious awards on offer.

Nathan Cowley, Canva.com

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival – A music lover’s paradise in Adelaide.

Held in Hart’s Mill precinct in Port Adelaide, this eclectic music festival offers amazing up and coming talent, a stage and a voice. You’ll definitely go home having scouted out a few new favorite artists. With huge sound systems and stages, a wide variety of genres from electro to indie all the way to rock, it’s a versatile event that is suitable for the whole family. This festival attracts big crowds both in the venue and in the center town, with local bars usually putting on live side gigs. The organizers promote more underground artists that aren’t hugely famous yet, so you’ll probably not have heard of quite a few of the performers. Have a great day out and discover a load of new artists!

It’s obvious that there’s something for everyone in Adelaide, just make sure you do your research and book your tickets beforehand as all of these events are popular and can sell out fast! You don’t want to be disappointed and end up without tickets or with nowhere to stay during the days of the festivals. You’ll no doubt have an amazing time discovering this wonderful city!