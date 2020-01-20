Top 5 Australian Festivals to Check Out This Winter



While half of the globe is adding another layer of clothing and gathers around the fireplace to get warmer, Australians are ready for the beach. Winter holidays in Australia are atypical because there isn’t any snow but you’ll see plenty of hot Santas delivering smiles and joy on the coastal beaches.

The continent is known for its preference for festivals and has plenty to offer in this field, especially when the temperatures start rising. Here are some of the most interesting ones you should check at the end of the year, no matter if you’re alone, with your significant other, friends or the entire family.

1. Dark Mofo, Hobart, Tasmania

Prepare for a spookier type of Halloween, as Dark Mofo is a festival like no other you have seen before. Its mysterious origin delves into creepy solstice rituals, combining ancient and contemporary mythology, as well as secular traditions. The two-week festival celebrates birth and death alike in a unique mix of related events.

Costumes, food, film, music, light projections, and large-scale art are some of the things you should expect from the Dark Mofo festival in Tasmania. It is the perfect place for those who enjoy the goth culture and feel that the American version of Halloween is too soft for their tastes.

2. Mardi Gras, Sydney

Although the world capital of the Mardi Gras festival remains New Orleans, Sydney is another great destination to celebrate diversity. It is held every year from the second Thursday in February until the first Saturday of March and represents the perfect opportunity for people to get together to dance, drink, and eat good food.

The festival attracts many tourists from all over the world and also holds the annual LGBTQ pride parade.

3. The Taste of Tasmania

If you happen to visit the continent for the winter holidays, Taste of Tasmania is the place to be between the end of December and the beginning of January. Visitors can experience traditional Tasmanian cuisine, as well as a wide array of local wines and brewed beers. Some may even spot Taz whirling around food-filled tables.

People can also participate in exhibits, cooking workshops, and other food and wine-related festivities.

4. Laneway Festival

The name says everything you need to know about the festival’s humble beginnings. Nowadays, Laneway has grown into one of Australia’s biggest touring music festivals, with plenty of international stars and local artists. The 2020 edition of the festival will also provide a platform for local arts, promising a few nights to remember.

Don’t bother looking for high-quality soundbars for UTVs as the bass will be too strong coming from the stage, and you won’t get to hear anything else but the heart beatings of thousands of people who got together to celebrate music.

5. Lost Paradise, Sydney

What better way to kick off the New Year if not with a worthy 3-day music festival? Located about 75 minutes away from Sydney, Lost Paradise promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for all its guests.

The camping festival delivers some of the most known names in the international music industry, meeting the desires of every genre. Apart from that, you’ll also get to experience quality food, art, and workshops in the heart of a wonderful community.

The timing is perfect as it allows you to enjoy the majestic New Year’s festivities in Sydney and prepares you for three days of non-stop good music and fun alongside your besties. Forget all about Coachella and Lollapalooza as Lost Paradise in Sydney is the place to be at the beginning of the year.