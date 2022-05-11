Top 40 Advanced Business English Vocabulary in 2022

English is rapidly becoming a prerequisite for global business transactions, communication, as well as job opportunities. There are specific words used when having business communications, transactions, and meetings in English, these words are even encountered in business news and articles. Understanding these words is crucial and learning advanced upgrade business English vocabulary is as well necessary to ensure a smooth and successful business experience. Here, you will learn 40 Advanced business English words you can use. But first, here are 5 tips to help you memorize new vocabulary. There is also a quiz at the end of this article, make sure you take them to test your knowledge and understanding. Interested in further strengthening your Business English skills? You may also take classes with Online Tutors and find the English Tutor that best suits your needs.

5 Quick Tips for Memorizing Business English Vocabulary

The following are 5 tips to enhance your Business English Vocabulary memorization

Read and watch business news: Reading and watching business news is a fast way to memorize the vocabulary. You can subscribe to news channels such as The New York Times and try to read at least one article or watch the news on TV such as Bloomberg Television every day.

Set a target to learn new words every day: Setting yourself a target to learn a specified number of new words each day is also a nice way to memorize what you have learned.

is also a nice way to memorize what you have learned. Taking Business English course: Taking English courses online is a guaranteed and convenient way to learn and memorize these words.

. You can where you will be guided by your tutor who will ensure that you memorize the business English words you will learn on the platform. Use the words you have learned: You may tend to forget new words that you have learned if you don’t practice. A proficient way to memorize these words is by making use of them often , saying it to people during conversations, writing it down so you can see them, and practicing their pronunciation as well as usage.

, saying it to people during conversations, writing it down so you can see them, and practicing their pronunciation as well as usage. Learn a few words but not too many at the same time: Learning too many business English words at the same time may not help you memorize business English. A recommended eight new words per day is nice.

40 Advanced Business English Words You Need in Your Vocabulary Right Now

Let’s now look at the 40 advanced business English words you need to have a successful business experience. Kindly note that many of these words have their general meanings, but in this article, we will be discussing them in the business context.

“Invoice” – (noun)

Definition: An “invoice” is a document that shows the list of goods and services provided by a seller/client to the buyer/customer, thereby requesting payment.

Example: The invoice to make the payment is on the table

“Account” – (noun)

Definition: An “account” is a record or statement of financial expenditure and receipts relating to a particular purpose.

Example: The manager asked for the account of the money we spent at the event

“Asset” – (noun)

Definition: An “asset” is any valuable item of property owned by a person or company.

Example: I will inherit the 5-story building asset my father has.

“Trademark” – (noun)

Definition: A “trademark” is a legally registered name or symbol that identifies a particular company or company’s product and cannot be used by another individual or company without permission.

Example: The Three-Pointed Star in a silver circle is the trademark logo for Mercedes-Benz.

“Estimate” – (verb)

Definition: The verb “estimate” means to judge tentatively or approximately the value, worth of an asset usually based on a rough calculation.

Example: The cost of the project has been estimated at about 10 million dollars.

“Branch” – (noun)

Definition: The word “branch” means a small division of an office, organization or company, usually situated in a different location.

Example: The bank has a new branch in our area

“Agenda” – (noun)

Definition: An “agenda” refers to a list of things to be discussed or done at a meeting or business event.

Example: Are you sure we can cover everything on today’s agenda in 2 hours?

“Contract” – (noun)

Definition: The term “contract” is a legally binding agreement between two or more parties or entities.

Example: He had a contract with the company to work for only 7 months in a year

“Fine” – (noun)

Definition: “Fine” is an amount of money that someone has to pay as a punishment for not obeying a law, rule, or fulfilling a contract

Example: He had to pay a fine of $200 for breaching the contract

“Clause” – (noun)

Definition: A “clause” is a very specific provision in a legal agreement that dictates certain conditions under which the parties engaged in a contract agree to act during the term of the contract.

Example: There is a clause in the contract that allows workers to take sick leave twice a month if they are feeling ill.

“Organize” – (verb)

Definition: To “organize” means to arrange something such as reports or products in an orderly way or to plan for a certain function e.g. business meetings or events.

Example: The Sharkspotters team will organize the Rocky shore event for the children.

“Expand” – (verb)

Definition: The verb to “expand” in business means an increase in capacity, size, and number of offices by establishing new branches in different locations

Example: I hear that our company plans to expand to other countries in Asia this year.

“Competitor” – (noun)

Definition: A “competitor” is a person or company that offers goods and services similar to what you offer or produce for the same target customers or clients.

Example: Despite the influx of foreign competitors, our products are still preferred all over Africa.

“Strategy” – (noun)

Definition: “Strategy” in business refers to a plan that is been carefully put together to achieve a certain goal.

Example: The headquarters is already developing a strategy to curb all fraudulent activities in the company

“Consensus” – (noun)

Definition: A “consensus” is an agreement reached by a group of business staff or partners

Example: After the meeting in Geneva, the business partners reached a consensus to support the project

“Capital” – (noun)

Definition: “Capital” is the amount of money invested into a business or project by its owner

Example: The CEO invested a lot of capital in textile production in the country

“Depreciation” – (noun)

Definition: The term “depreciation” means the decrease in value of an asset over time, due to usage, wear and tear, etc.

Example: He said that the warehouse once valued at $7,000 two years ago, now cost only $4,500 due to depreciation

“Guarantee” – (verb)

Definition: The word “guarantee” is a verb used orally to give an assurance of the quality of one’s product or service.

Example: There is a 1-year guarantee on all our products

“Headquarter” – (noun)

Definition: “Headquarter” is a word used to describe the head office of a company, where instructions, regulations, etc. are taken from, to the other branches.

Example: Toyota’s headquarter is located in Aichi prefecture in the Chubu region of Japan

“Equipment” – (noun)

Definition: The term “equipment” in business is used when referring to tangible and usually permanent properties used in an office space or on a project, they include machinery, furniture, cabinets, vehicles, computers, electronic devices, photocopiers, etc.

Example: We need to procure some equipment for our newly established office in Cairo

“Commercial” – (noun)

Definition: The word “commercial” is used to refer to a paid advertisement on radio or TV.

Example: Our marketing department has a brilliant idea for our next Super Bowl commercial*.*

“Export” – (verb)

Definition: “Export” is a verb usually used when **goods or services are sold overseas

Example: Our firm made $2,000 profit on the product exported to our customers abroad

“Inflation” – (noun)

Definition: The noun “inflation” refers to a situation whereby there is a general increase in the price of goods, with a decline in the purchasing value of money over time.

Example: Our government must put in place policies aimed at controlling inflation

“Insolvency” – (noun)

Definition: “Insolvency” refers to a situation whereby a company becomes unable to pay off its creditors, or wherein its liabilities exceed its assets.

Example: The pharmaceutical firm is currently facing insolvency

“Stakeholders” – (noun)

Definition: “Stakeholders” are people or an individual that has an interest or concern about a business and can either affect or be affected by it.

Example: The man is one of the stakeholders of the company.

“Revenue” – (noun)

Definition: The word “revenue” means the total amount of income generated by a company from the goods or services provided.

Example: Our CEO’s priority is to raise the company’s revenue and to lower its expenditure

“Bond” – (noun)

Definition: A “bond” is a loan to a company or government that pays investors a fixed rate of return over a specific time frame.

Example: I invested some money in the company’s savings bonds

“Recession” – (noun)

Definition: The term “recession” refers to a period of severe economic decline, typically a contraction of GDP for six months or longer.

Example: A lot of companies have been adversely affected by the recession.

“Merger” – (noun)

Definition: The word “merger” is used when two or more companies or organizations join together to make one larger company

Example: The merger of these two companies would create the world’s biggest accounting firm.

“Authorize” – (verb)

Definition: The verb “authorize” means to give someone the legal or official approval to do something

Example: The manager authorized the company to pay her gratuity next week.

“Order” – (verb)

Definition: The verb “order” is used when making a request, demand for a particular good or service.

Example: The company ordered for the furniture to be purchased immediately

“Budget” – (noun)

Definition: A “budget” is a summary of an organization’s intended expenditure.

Example: The firm has drawn up a budget for the coming financial year.

“Commission” – (noun)

Definition: The term “Commission” is a word used when referring to a fee (percentage of the amount received) usually paid to someone when a particular product has been sold or a service has been rendered

Example: She gets a 15% commission on every machine she sells.

“Negotiate” – (verb)

Definition: To “negotiate” means to have formal discussions with someone in order to reach an agreement with them

Example: I have managed to negotiate a 5% pay increase with my boss.

“Risk” – (noun)

Definition: The word “risk” refers to a threat to the company’s ability to achieve its financial goals

Example: In this business, the risks and the rewards are high.

“Feedback” – (noun)

Definition: The noun “feedback” means a critical assessment or suggestions given by a customer or client after purchasing a product or service to enable performance improvement.

Example: We got feedback from our customers yesterday

“Deficit” – (noun)

Definition: The word “deficit” in business means an excess of liabilities over assets usually over a certain period of time.

Example: The company is currently running a trade deficit of $250 million.

“Promotion” – (noun)

Definition: “Promotion” is a word used to refer to the advertisement or a particular product or service, so as to entice people to buy it.

Example: There was a promotion in the supermarket and they were giving away one bottle of wine if you purchase two.

“Recruit” – (verb)

Definition: To “recruit” means to persuade someone to work for a company or become a new member of that organization

Example: Having slimmed to around 1,400 staff, the company is now recruiting again.

“Remuneration” – (noun)

Definition: “Remuneration” is the money paid for work or services

Example: They demanded adequate remuneration for their work.

It’s Quiz Time!

( There will be three types of quizzes: synonym quizzes, fill in the blanks quizzes, multiple choice quizzes and finding mistakes)

#1: (Question type: synonym quiz)

Competitor

A: Partner

B: Rival

C: Helper

D: Staffs

#2: (Question type: fill in the blank)

He had to pay a ______ for not coming early to work

#3: (Question type: finding mistakes)

The feedback gave the company customer yesterday

#4: (Question type: synonym quiz)

Trademark

A: Brand

B: Manager

C: Office

D: Service

#5: (Question type: Multiple choices question)

Consensus

A: Argument

B: Fight

C: Agreement

D: Conflict

#6: (Question type: fill in the blank)

For every computer accessories my staff sells, she always get a 2% ___________ on it.

It’s time for business!

Understanding Business English words and their usage is important, as English has become a requirement for practically all global business interactions. So, one must be international in learning this words. Remember that if you want to master this advanced business English vocabulary, you must practice using the words in your daily activities. Apply the tips I mentioned and you will soon be adding new advanced vocabulary to what you have just learned here. Keep up your good work!