TOOL Support announced



Playing at the RAC Arena this Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14, recent Grammy winners TOOL have announced US industrial outfit Author & Punisher (pictured above) as national support act.

A former mechanical engineer turned artist, San Diego musician Tristan Shone is the man behind Author & Punisher’s industrial, uncompromising soundscapes. Having forged a relationship with design, sound, and fabrication, Shone makes music moving away from custom instruments and instead using custom-made, precision machinery.

Author & Punisher has amassed praise and intrigue from a wide array of audiences, signing to Phil Anselmo’s Housecore label. Live, it’s an amalgamation of physical movement, man and mechanism, a sound that’s been described as his own “special brand of doom metal” with instruments labelled “drone machines”.

TOOL’s arrival marks seven years since the band last toured Australia. What’s more, they’ve confirmed they’re bringing their absolutely mammoth full international stage production with them.

Just this week, they took home the 2020 Grammy for Best Metal Performance for 7empest making them four time Grammy winners. TOOL previously won trophies for Best Metal Performance in 1997 and 2001 for Ænima and Schism, as well as Best Recording Package in 2006 for 10,000 Days.

TOOL and Author & Punisher play RAC Arena on Friday, February 14. Tickets from Ticketek.