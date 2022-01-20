TONE CITY RECORDS Announce label launch party



Perth producer Sam Ford and his Tone City Recording Studio have announced the launch of independent record label Tone City Records along with an exciting new Artist Development Program.

Tone City are celebrating the launch with a massive line-up featuring their five label artists including Supathick, DICE, Romeo Walker, Siobhan Cotchin and Nectar at Freo Social on Saturday, February 26.

There will also be live sets from fellow artists Project BEXX, Ken Paolo & The Space Cadets, Claudie Joy and the Joy Boys, King Blue and Banjo Lucia plus DJ sets from Medium Well, Jamie Terry (POND) and Hanque Williams.

Over the past two decades Tone City has produced, mixed and/or engineered releases for Abbe May, POND, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, You Am I and Birds of Tokyo, along with a heap of talented emerging artists along the way.



Sam Ford, who will be running Tone City Records and the Artist Development Program, said he was pleased to see his vision come to life. “The label launch and Artist Development Program has been in the works for almost two years,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to create a label run by producers and musicians for musicians and am so stoked to have such amazing trust and support from the artists and industry involved.”

While the recording studios themselves undergo expansion, with an additional recording space currently under construction in WA’s South West, Tone City are concentrating their efforts on their talented roster and growing their presence not just at home, but beyond.

“Tone City Records is an independent record label designed to assist and develop emerging Australian artists,” Ford continued. “The Tone City AD program for 2022 will support in creating industry mentorship through the entirety of the artist’s project; including production, mixing, marketing, release schedule and event management. TCR is like a family – it is built on the artists and myself having the same vision/ambitions and having a mutual connection both creatively and through personal and working relationships.”

Tone City Records Label Launch goes down at Freo.Social on Saturday, February 26. For more info and to buy tickets head to moshtix.com.au