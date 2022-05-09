Tips to Choose the Perfect Dog Collar for Your Pooch this Easter



Dog collars aren’t just to help you keep your dog near you or on a leash and prevent them from wandering off. It also helps provide comfortable support to your dog’s neck. That is, if you choose the right product using the right tips. There’s a massive range of dog collars in the market today. Some dog collars even have full body straps attached to them to help you confine your pooch to a friendly space.

Since we all know that dog collars are a safety and precautionary measure when it comes to taking out our dogs in public places, let’s take a look at some helpful tips. The tips will not only help you pick the most stylish but also the most comfortable dog collar for your pooch.

Find the Best Dog Collar through These Tips

Finding the perfect dog collar for your friendly pooch doesn’t mean you have to pick the most aesthetically pleasing one. In fact, you have to consider the health and comfort level of the dog collar that you’re choosing for your fido.

If you’ve already got the choices narrowed down from a reliable company, make sure you address these concerns below to ensure maximum comfort for your dog. Besides, a new dog collar could be the perfect Easter present for your furry family member.

Dog Breed/Temperament

Dogs that have slender necks and small heads typically feel comfortable with a martingale collar. That’s due to the support its shape offers to the slender neck such as that of a Greyhound. On the other hand, a head halter is one of the best dog collar fits that you will find for an energetic, big, and healthy dog like a German shepherd.

Also, you must consider the temperament and the walking etiquette of your dog to make sure that a dog collar isn’t straining on its movement.

Dog’s Growth

If your dog is currently a puppy and you wish to get an eye-catching collar for him, make sure you keep checking for tightness. You must pick a dog collar that offers some flexibility for a growing dog. As the neck expands, the collar tightens around it. As a rule of thumb, make sure you can easily slip two fingers between the collar and your dog’s neck. If not, you have to get a new one this Easter!

Dog’s Training Requirements

If your pup or dog is under training, you must inquire about their temperament. Does it often try to break off the leash and run away when it encounters something? It could severely strain its neck if the collar is too tight or too loose.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still looking for more info? We’ve compiled a list of FAQs – check them out!

Do dog collars have to be medically verified?

Some regions around the world make it mandatory for sellers to first get their dog collar verified by dog veterinarians.

Do dogs like dog collars?

Depending on the temperament and breed of your dog, it can potentially set its mood off if you tighten it too much.