Tips for financing your new ride this festival season



We get it – you saw Ford vs Ferrari on streaming last night and now you fancy yourself a bit of a petrolhead. Rocking up to Mandurah or Cranksters in a Mustang is the epitome of bougie flex, but sometimes we have to temper our expectations just a little bit. We can’t all front up bags of cash to buy our next car; we’ll have to turn to finance. Here’s our guide for financing your new ride this festival season.

Decide what you need

The Mustang or Ferrari aside, you need to decide on what kind of car is right for you. It goes beyond asking if you need automatic or manual – how many seats does it need? Is fuel economy or power the priority? Do you plan to spend a bit more and go hybrid or all electric to help the environment? Use all this information to put together a shortlist. We’ve made it easy by putting together a guide here.

Are you going second-hand?

If you’re going second-hand, you will be greeted with cheaper purchase prices – but this can have hidden costs. Second hand cars may have scrapes, dents, and other undesirable backstories such as still have money owing or being a write-off. You need to check the PPSR before committing to a second-hand car; as well as test driving the car and getting an inspection. The WA Government has some tips on what your rights are when it comes to buying second hand. That said, you also have to consider that some banks and lenders will charge a premium when lending for older cars, as they have more to lose.

Get your credit checked

Before you even think of shopping for a loan, you need to check your credit. Don’t go in blind – know what’s on your credit report and make steps to improve it by getting errors struck off or paying off debts beforehand. This can shave a few percentage points off your final loan offer; which can mean saving hundreds or even thousands in interest.

Shop around with a car loan broker

Going to your bank for a loan is like thinking the only bakery in town is where you buy food – there’s variety out there in both price and service. A car loan broker is your best bet when looking for car loans (it’s in the name!) They are connected with heaps of different lenders and banks and can find a more competitive rate than simply eating up whatever the bank serves you. Let’s face it; what they serve up isn’t great most of the time.

What if you have bad credit?

Even if your credit check comes back and it isn’t stellar, you can still make use of bad credit car loans. Yes, these may be pricier than their regular credit counterparts. But, if you’re diligent with payments, it can go a long way to improving your credit score. In fact, some car loan brokers may give you an option to refinance your car loan after a couple of years because you’ve improved your credit. Score! (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

The information here is general in nature and is not a substitute for professional financial advice.