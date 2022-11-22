TIA GOSTELOW Hold the phone



Brisbane singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow is heading over to Western Australia to play a run of acoustic shows.

The award-winning artist will hit The River, Margaret River, on Friday, January 20 ahead of appearing at a “Secret Venue” for Bunbury Fringe on Saturday, January 21, with support from Alexia Parenzee. Gostelow then rounds out the trip with a show at Mojos Fremantle on Sunday, January 22.

The tour news comes ahead of Gostelow’s upcoming single Say It To My Face, which is due out on Thursday, December 1.

Led by the Platinum single Strangers, Tia Gostelow’s 2018 certified Gold debut album Thick Skin earnt her the Queensland Music Award for Album of the Year and a coveted triple j Feature Album slot.

Tia Gostelow plays The River, Margaret River, on Friday, January 20; a secret venue for Bunbury Fringe on Saturday, January 21; and Mojos Fremantle on Sunday, January 22, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ffm.bio/tiagostelow