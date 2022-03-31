THORNHILL Pure heroine



Following the recent announcement of Thornhill’s sophomore full-length Heroine, out on Friday, June 3, the Melbourne group have this week unveiled a huge national Australian album tour this July, hitting Amplifier Bar on Sunday, July 18.

American rockers Dayseeker will join the metalcore quintet for the tour, as will Aussie heavies Gravemind and Banks Arcade.

Since forming in 2015, Thornhill have released one studio album, The Dark Pool (2019), and two EPs including 13 (2016) and Butterfly (2018).

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 from www.destroyalllines.com