THOMAS DAMBO Giant sculptures coming to WA



A series of enormous wooden sculptures will call Western Australia home when they are built and installed by their creator, internationally renowned Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo, in the Peel region an hour south of Perth.

Initiated and produced by FORM – Building a State of Creativity Inc. and delivered in collaboration with the City of Mandurah with support from Tourism WA, Thomas Dambo’s Sculptures is an Australian-first major cultural tourism project that is anticipated to bring thousands of visitors to the region when it launches towards the end of 2022.



“Mandurah is a city renowned across Australia for its natural beauty, making it the perfect home for Thomas Dambo’s celebrated artworks,” said Mayor Rhys Williams. “Thomas’ unique approach to promoting the protection of the natural world fits beautifully with our Mandurah story, and we feel very privileged to be part of such a special project.”

Dambo has exhibited extensively throughout the world including in Denmark, USA, France, Germany, China, South Korea and Chile. Both an artist and activist, Dambo’s practice celebrates the diversity, beauty and importance of the natural world, with the artist’s works handmade using recycled and locally sourced materials. Through his trash to treasure approach, Dambo highlights the possibilities found in waste and the urgency of environmental sustainability.



“We can design an entire world out of trash when we know what to do with it. That’s why I build these larger-than-life projects out of recycled wood and materials. I hope my work inspires others to be kinder to nature and our planet,” said Dambo.

This free-to-view outdoor exhibition from Dambo will feature at least five site specific works – each up to five metres tall – that will engage with stories of Mandurah through inspiration from the local community involved in their creation. The sculptures are intended to be protectors of the environment, and will be placed in secret locations to be discovered and explored.



FORM has proudly delivered cultural projects to the community for more than two decades, using creativity and the arts to enhance the lives and livelihoods of Western Australians across the State. These projects include the Tracks We Share project, Canning Stock Route Project, the PUBLIC Silo Trail, and Field of Light: Avenue of Honour in Albany.

FORM’s CEO Tabitha McMullan said, “FORM is excited to be working with our partners, the community in Mandurah, and Thomas Dambo, to bring Thomas Dambo’s Sculptures in Western Australia to life, which will no doubt capture the imaginations of both the young and young-at-heart. This project will highlight important local stories from the region, connecting Mandurah to the artist’s global narrative. As a free-to-view outdoor sculpture trail, it will also provide access to arts and culture for thousands of people, transforming the traditional gallery experience.”

Thomas Dambo’s Sculptures are coming to the Peel region in late 2022. For more info head to www.form.net.au