THINGS OF STONE AND WOOD Happy 30th anniversary, Helen!



Aussie folk band Things Of Stone And Wood are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a tour. They’ll play all of their hits, plus new material from their forthcoming album, The Final Forest. To hear their first release in over a decade, catch them at Clancy’s Fish Pub in Fremantle on Sunday, March 15 and Bar 1 in Hillarys on Monday, March 16.

At the forefront of the folk and roots scene, their innovative usage of acoustic instruments in the 90s helped pave the way for the next wave of folk artists such as John Butler, The Waifs and Angus and Julia Stone. On this tour they will be joined by their long-time collaborator James Black (Rockwiz, Mondo Rock) who, as producer, was important in carving out their unique sound.

Since forming they’ve had two top 10 albums, a top-four radio hit with Wildflowers, a tour around Australia and the world, and they’ve won ARIA and APRA songwriting awards. They even enjoyed a surprising moment of sunshine in the grunge-grey sky of the early 90s with their joyous hit Happy Birthday Helen. The band has evolved from sitting around singing harmonies for fun, to one of Australia’s most iconic folk-rock bands.

Since reuniting in 2014 after an eight-year breakup, Things Of Stone And Wood have been playing sold out shows and major festivals to audiences around the country.

Things Of Stone And Wood play Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle on Sunday, March 15 and Bar 1 in Hillarys on Monday, March 16. Tickets are on sale now from Oztix.