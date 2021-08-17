THE WOMBATS Back down under



UK indie rockers The Wombats are heading down under next year, with a seven-date tour hitting stages across the country including a show at HBF Stadium on the Public Holiday Eve of Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The tour announce coincides with the release of the Liverpool trio’s new single If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You and news of their sixth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, which is due to land on January 7, 2022.

“To say we’re excited about coming back to Australia to play some shows is the understatement of the century, but hey, the English language can only do so much,” the band said.

“So without further ado… WE ARE SO FORKING EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT IN JANUARY AND A TOUR, YES THAT’S RIGHT, SOME ACTUAL GIGS/CONCERTS/PERFORMANCES IN AUSTRALIA NEXT YEAR, CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL!”

The Wombats’ new album was written and recorded remotely over three countries over the last 18 months, with singer Matthew “Murph” Murphy in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen in Oslo, and drummer Dan Haggis in London.

The first single from the album, Method To The Madness has been well received by fans and radio stations alike since it was released in May. It follows on from last year’s massive hit with Aussie party-starters Peking Duk, Nothing to Love about Love.

The Wombats hit HBF Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale Monday, August 23 from secretsounds.com