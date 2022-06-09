THE WHITLAMS Eternally yours



The Whitlams’ classic album Eternal Nightcap turns 25 this September, and to celebrate the band will mark the anniversary by playing the record in its entirety, followed by a Greatest Hits set, in a series of one-off concerts around the country. Perth fans will get their chance to catch The Whitlams live at Astor Theatre on Thursday, September 29.

Eternal Nightcap was a starkly unique album in its era, bringing piano back onto the youth airwaves in 1997. In ABC Radio’s My Favourite Album poll of 2006, Eternal Nightcap was the fourth highest Australian entry at no. 27, and the album’s reputation as a cultural touchstone has only firmed over the years, with Rolling Stone last year placing it no. 24 in their 200 Best Australian Albums of All Time list.

The album’s most enduring track, No Aphrodisiac, took out Number 1 spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 the following summer. It was just one of several standout songs from the release, which also included fan favourites Buy Now Pay Later (Charlie No.2), You Sound Like Louis Burdett and more.

The Whitlams released their seventh record and first in 15 years, Sancho, in January this year.

The Whitlams will celebrate 25 years of Eternal Nightcap at Astor Theatre on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, June 14 from premier.ticketek.com.au